Baloise at the forefront of innovation with Plug and Play

Basel, 13 September 2019. Baloise is entering into a collaboration with the world's biggest business accelerator, Plug and Play, in order to gain access to high-potential startups around the globe. The collaboration with Plug and Play is also aimed at further expanding partnerships within Baloise's existing ecosystem networks.

Baloise is entering into a partnership with Plug and Play, a California-based business accelerator. This will expand its portfolio of strategic partnerships focused on innovation, adding to its existing collaborations with the Swiss Fintech Accelerator and Incubator F10 in Zurich. Baloise is thereby doing its utmost to meet the growing needs of the entire Group in all relevant strategic development fields. Plug and Play runs a global innovation platform featuring a large number of startups that specialise in Baloise's target segments. Many of these startups' activities mesh with Baloise's ecosystems of 'Home' and 'Mobility'. This collaboration gives Baloise access to a global innovation platform based in the tech hub of Silicon Valley. Above all, it will enable Baloise to build promising relationships with non-insurance startups, learn from other sectors and target specific interest groups. Moreover, Plug and Play has a large network of corporate partners that are in close and constant contact with one another.

"We are delighted about our new partnership with Plug and Play, which will help us to expand our ecosystem network. Plug and Play is offering us the chance to connect with new partners that are outside our core insurance business," says Sibylle Fischer, Manager of Strategic Venturing & Startup Scouting at Baloise ."We are truly honoured to work with a major European carrier that already embeds startups into its strategy, and are incredibly excited to see what we can accomplish together by bridging the gap between innovation ecosystems in Europe and around the globe", adds Robert Pechholz, Corporate Partnerships Manager Insurtech at Plug & Play.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the world's biggest innovation platform and the most active venture capital operation in Silicon Valley. Every year, it runs more than 50 accelerator programmes globally and gives big business access to the latest innovations. Since it was founded in 2006, Plug and Play has provided its accelerator services to more than 2,000 companies. In 2018, via its venture capital arm, Plug and Play Ventures, it invested in 222 startups (72% in the US and 28% internationally) and now has more than 1,000 portfolio companies. Notable success stories in its portfolio include PayPal and Dropbox.

