Baloise completes its acquisition of Fidea

Basel, 17 July 2019. The Baloise Group announced on 15 April 2019 that it was acquiring Belgian insurer Fidea NV for EUR 480 million. This transaction has now been completed, after the necessary approvals were obtained from all of the relevant authorities. The acquisition enables Baloise to significantly strengthen its position in the attractive Belgian market for non-life and life business.

The Baloise Group completed the purchase of the Belgian insurer Fidea NV on 16 July 2019. The transaction gives Baloise an 8.5 per cent share of the attractive Belgian market for non-life business (increase of 1.7 percentage points). In the life business, the acquisition increases Baloise's market share by 0.7 percentage points to 4.2 per cent. Now that the transaction has been completed, Fidea's business will start to be integrated into Baloise Insurance in Belgium.



