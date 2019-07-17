Log in
BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
Baloise completes its acquisition of Fidea

07/17/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise completes its acquisition of Fidea

Basel, 17 July 2019. The Baloise Group announced on 15 April 2019 that it was acquiring Belgian insurer Fidea NV for EUR 480 million. This transaction has now been completed, after the necessary approvals were obtained from all of the relevant authorities. The acquisition enables Baloise to significantly strengthen its position in the attractive Belgian market for non-life and life business.

The Baloise Group completed the purchase of the Belgian insurer Fidea NV on 16 July 2019. The transaction gives Baloise an 8.5 per cent share of the attractive Belgian market for non-life business (increase of 1.7 percentage points). In the life business, the acquisition increases Baloise's market share by 0.7 percentage points to 4.2 per cent. Now that the transaction has been completed, Fidea's business will start to be integrated into Baloise Insurance in Belgium.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website:www.baloise.com

Email:media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
