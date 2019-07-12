Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Baloise insurtech FRIDAY expands the range

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 01:07am EDT

Media information

Baloise insurtech FRIDAY expands the range

Basel, 12 July 2019. With the start of the Simply Safe strategic phase, the Baloise Group announced its establishment of the first digital insurer in Germany with FRIDAY. Since then, FRIDAY has delighted customers who are looking for car insurance that can be taken out easily and with flexible costs. The concept has proven itself, and the leading digital insurer therefore now offers home contents insurance as well, thus introducing yet another innovation in Germany.

"I am thrilled about this important development step that FRIDAY has taken. Having grown out of its infancy, FRIDAY has taken one step closer toward its goal of becoming the most popular digital insurer in Germany", comments Baloise Group CEO Gert De Winter about the range expansion.

Fully digital home contents insurance hat can be terminated at any time

FRIDAY extends its range to include home contents insurance and continues its course of growth toward becoming the most popular digital insurer in Germany. As with the car insurance, the home contents insurance is fully digital and impresses customers with its excellent value for money. In addition, the policy can be terminated at any time.

With its home contents insurance, FRIDAY consistently focuses on the customer's desire for peace of mind and simplicity. FRIDAY products offer an excellent digital experience and use the mobile-first approach to focus on completion via smartphone.

As is the case for car insurance, FRIDAY has remained true to its customer-focused approach and optimised its product and services based on customer feedback. Bicycle theft and glass breakage can easily be added as extras to the main product.

With the Zen Mode option, FRIDAY offers an innovation in the field of home contents insurance. When this extra is added, any damage arising from unforeseen circumstances is also covered. Zen Mode thus closes the insurance gap of unspecified hazards and also covers damages that may arise due to clumsiness. This includes, for example, if the television falls over and breaks while you are vacuum cleaning, or wardrobes and tables are damaged when you move house.

Flexibly meeting customer wishes

We plan to continue developing the range based on experience and customer feedback. Existing customers will also benefit from these service improvements. The new insurance product is primarily based on the newest version of the core insurance system, Guidewire. "The FRIDAY home contents insurance was developed with customers for customers. The fact that development only took three months to reach market launch shows the implementation strength of FRIDAY and the Baloise Group", says CEO Christoph Samwer, who leads the FRIDAY team in Germany.

Additional information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com/investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 82 14

Investor Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BÂLOISE-HOLDING
01:07aBaloise insurtech FRIDAY expands the range
TE
07/10Baloise expects exceptionally strong results for the first half of 2019
TE
07/09It takes two – Baloise strengthens its dual business model with its bra..
TE
07/08Capital increase of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund
TE
07/04Mathias Zingg becomes new Head of Sales and Marketing at Baloise Switzerland
TE
07/02Baloise launches Swiss storm study and innovations
TE
06/27Media information Baloise acquires stake in AI start-up Brainalyzed
TE
06/26Baloise Bank SoBa supports international conference on sustainable animal hus..
TE
06/20HAILSTORM CLAIMS MANAGEMENT : Baloise contacts customers
TE
06/19BALOISE SWISS PROPERTY FUND : Planned capital increase for the acquisition of a ..
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 509 M
EBIT 2019 800 M
Net income 2019 650 M
Finance 2019 3 000 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 8 431 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 164  CHF
Last Close Price 181  CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,29%
Spread / Average Target -9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING33.68%8 359
ALLIANZ SE23.62%101 517
CHUBB LTD15.54%68 291
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.51%51 999
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP17.47%51 231
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC41.41%48 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About