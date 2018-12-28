Log in
BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Baloise invests in Infracore SA

12/28/2018 | 07:05am CET

Media information

Baloise invests in Infracore SA

Basel, 28 December 2018. To expand its real estate portfolio, Baloise is investing in Infracore SA, a company specialising in Swiss real estate in the healthcare market.

As part of its real estate investments, Basler Versicherung AG is investing CHF 86.5 million in Infracore SA, a subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, thereby acquiring a 20 per cent stake in the company. By entering the healthcare real estate market, Baloise is diversifying its real estate portfolio in Switzerland, which currently totals around CHF 7.5 billion. The 34 properties in Infracore SA's portfolio have long lease terms and are investment properties with a strong position in the Swiss private clinic business.
To further develop the properties, Baloise also finances Infracore SA in the form of a three-year bond worth CHF 100 million and with a coupon of 1.5 per cent.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Important dates

  • 7 March 2019: media conference for the press and conference call for analysts on the 2018 annual financial results
  • 28 March 2019: publication of the 2018 annual report
  • 26 April 2019: Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,300 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 7 693 M
EBIT 2018 765 M
Net income 2018 552 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 11,21
P/E ratio 2019 10,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 6 485 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 157  CHF
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING-13.25%6 585
ALLIANZ-10.10%84 594
CHUBB LTD-14.44%57 614
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP-2.56%43 959
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-4.84%39 012
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-35.23%34 139
