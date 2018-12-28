Baloise invests in Infracore SA

As part of its real estate investments, Basler Versicherung AG is investing CHF 86.5 million in Infracore SA, a subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, thereby acquiring a 20 per cent stake in the company. By entering the healthcare real estate market, Baloise is diversifying its real estate portfolio in Switzerland, which currently totals around CHF 7.5 billion. The 34 properties in Infracore SA's portfolio have long lease terms and are investment properties with a strong position in the Swiss private clinic business.
To further develop the properties, Baloise also finances Infracore SA in the form of a three-year bond worth CHF 100 million and with a coupon of 1.5 per cent.
