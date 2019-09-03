Baloise issues senior bond at historically attractive terms

Basel, 3 September 2019. Baloise Group has successfully placed its first ever three-tranche senior bond transaction for a size of CHF 425 Million. The three tranches with maturities of three, seven and ten years were issued by Bâloise Holding AG with a coupon of 0%.

In a favourable interest rate environment, Baloise Group issued three bonds for a total size of CHF 425 million: a 3-year bond of CHF 200 million, a 7-year bond of CHF 100 million and a 10-year bond of CHF 125 million. For the first time ever, a corporate bond with three tranches was issued at a coupon of 0%.

Two of the three bonds were issued with negative investor yields (3 years at -0.500% and 7 years at -0.195%). The investor yield on the 10-year bond was 0%.

All three tranches were issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- rating from Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bonds themselves have no rating.

The proceeds from the bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the acquisition of Fidea N.V. Baloise Group completed the acquisition of Fidea N.V. in July 2019, significantly strengthening Baloise's position in the attractive Belgian non-life and life insurance business.

The bonds will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Credit Suisse and UBS acted as joint lead managers, Basler Kantonalbank as co-manager. All three bonds will settle on September 25, 2019.

