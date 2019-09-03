Log in
Baloise issues senior bond at historically attractive terms

0
09/03/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise issues senior bond at historically attractive terms

Basel, 3 September 2019. Baloise Group has successfully placed its first ever three-tranche senior bond transaction for a size of CHF 425 Million. The three tranches with maturities of three, seven and ten years were issued by Bâloise Holding AG with a coupon of 0%.

In a favourable interest rate environment, Baloise Group issued three bonds for a total size of CHF 425 million: a 3-year bond of CHF 200 million, a 7-year bond of CHF 100 million and a 10-year bond of CHF 125 million. For the first time ever, a corporate bond with three tranches was issued at a coupon of 0%.

Two of the three bonds were issued with negative investor yields (3 years at -0.500% and 7 years at -0.195%). The investor yield on the 10-year bond was 0%.

All three tranches were issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- rating from Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bonds themselves have no rating.

The proceeds from the bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the acquisition of Fidea N.V. Baloise Group completed the acquisition of Fidea N.V. in July 2019, significantly strengthening Baloise's position in the attractive Belgian non-life and life insurance business.

The bonds will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Credit Suisse and UBS acted as joint lead managers, Basler Kantonalbank as co-manager. All three bonds will settle on September 25, 2019.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. In accordance with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (as provided by you or publicly available) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange




NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING24.59%7 943
ALLIANZ SE15.08%91 693
CHUBB LTD20.98%71 225
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP20.16%51 807
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES25.25%50 575
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC32.05%45 270
