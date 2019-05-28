Log in
Baloise takes single-item insurance to the next level

05/28/2019 | 01:10am EDT

Media information

Baloise takes single-item insurance to the next level

Basel, 28 May 2019. Having successfully launched insurance for personal items in the retail customer segment, Baloise is now offering single-item insurance for business customers too. There are two options available. Firstly, business customers can take out single-item insurance for their organisation and, secondly, firms can offer comprehensive B2B service packages for the products that they sell, incorporating tailored insurance cover.

Since its launch a year ago, insurance for personal items has proved very popular with retail customers. They have taken out cover for all kinds of possessions, from coffee machines and hearing aids to musical instruments and drones. This type of insurance is now available to business customers as well: "We are expanding our insurance so that companies can obtain cover for their possessions. As well as standard items such as laptops, cameras, tablets and other office equipment, they can insure medical devices, measurement and testing equipment, electronic signage, POS and security systems, and much more," explains Verena Beeck, Head of Non-Life Product Management at Baloise. The items are insured against loss, damage, destruction and theft. Optional guarantee extensions and upgrades are also available. Companies can take out a single-item insurance policy quickly and easily online.

In addition to offering tailored cover for individual objects, Baloise's new insurance also meets the needs of firms such as manufacturers, dealers, equipment rental companies and leasing companies that wish to provide their customers with broader service packages for physical products. "These combined packages can already be found in the retail segment: A bicycle dealer offers insurance to customers buying a bike, or a mobile phone shop sells insurance for new mobile phones. We want to open up this type of service model to companies operating in the B2B segment. Now, for example, an electronics wholesaler can offer a comprehensive service package - that includes suitable insurance - to businesses when they purchase laptops, tablets or other devices," adds Verena Beeck.

The single-item insurance product for business customers was developed in partnership with insurtech KASKO, a start-up with which Baloise collaborates closely. The new form of single-item insurance represents a further step in the implementation of the Simply Safe growth strategy.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 7609

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




