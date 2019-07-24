Log in
Baloise with majority stake in the tradespeople marketplace Devis.ch

07/24/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Baloise with majority stake in the tradespeople marketplace Devis.ch

Basel, 24 July 2019. Baloise is continuing to develop its "Home" ecosystem and has become involved in the market place for indoor and outdoor tradesmen and cleaning services, Devis.ch. The digital market place, which is already successful in French-speaking Switzerland, plans to expand its business to German-speaking Switzerland and will be implementing this plan together with MOVU. The investment in Devis.ch follows Bubble Box and MOVU as Baloise's third significant investment in the development of its "Home" ecosystem.

Within the scope of the strategic phase Simply Safe, Baloise is concentrating its investment and development focal points on strengthening and developing its service ecosystems. "The 'Home' ecosystem is a focus area for Baloise. We want to offer our customers simple services. With the majority stake in Devis.ch, we have taken another step toward establishing Baloise as a service provider in the 'House & Home' network," says Wolfgang Prasser, member of the Executive Committee at Baloise Switzerland.

Create quotes in just a few minutes

Devis.ch is a digital marketplace for indoor and outdoor services with the goal of enabling platform users to have four quotes for tradesmen or cleaning services created in a short time with just a few clicks. The advantage is that service providers have already been checked by Devis.ch to ensure their service quality and location close to the customer. The customer then only has to decide between quotes. Tradesmen enterprises benefit from the reach of the digital platform and the added visibility to the customer.

Now also available in German-speaking Switzerland

The offer previously only applied to French-speaking Switzerland. Devis.ch aims to grow in German-speaking Switzerland with the platform Offerten.ch and has found the ideal partner in MOVU, Baloise's digital relocation platform: "The services provided by Devis.ch perfectly complement MOVU's services. Together, we are expanding our range of offers with digital solutions related to home and living needs, making us Switzerland's largest provider of these combined services," says Laurent Decrue, founder and CEO of MOVU.

Sébastien Kügele, founder and CEO of Devis.ch, is also delighted by the upcoming collaboration: "In the future, it will be even more important to be able to offer our customers usefully networked services that make their lives easier. Devis.ch and MOVU are already doing this as independent companies, but together we will be even more efficient."

About Devis.ch

Devis.ch SA was founded in 2014 by Sébastien Kügele and the Internet group Virtual Network S.A. and it builds marketplaces that connect people with pre-approved local service specialists in Switzerland. With over 30,000 quote requests this year, the company currently operates Devis.ch in French-speaking Switzerland and Offerten.ch in German-speaking Switzerland.

Additional information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 82 14

Investor Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.




