Bubble Box continues to develop service offering with Baloise

Basel, 26 September 2019. The Home ecosystem is growing in Switzerland thanks to geographical expansion: Bubble Box, the laundry and dry-cleaning start-up that Baloise acquired a majority stake in back in the spring as part of its Simply Safe strategy, is now offering its services in Zug, Lucerne and Winterthur for the first time. The company is also expanding its Zurich catchment area. Bubble Box's aim is to make online laundry and dry-cleaning services available across Switzerland as quickly as possible. Establishing and expanding the Home ecosystem is a priority area for Baloise as part of its quest to step up services offering simplicity and security in line with its strategy.

Services expanded in Zurich and offered for the first time in Zug, Lucerne and Winterthur

Bubble Box is now offering its laundry and dry-cleaning services in the cities of Zug, Lucerne and Winterthur via its online platform for the first time. At the same time, the company has expanded its Zurich region, meaning that it now serves customers not only in the City of Zurich, but also in Wallisellen, Dietlikon, Brüttisellen, Dübendorf, Wangen, Opfikon, Glattbrugg, Rümlang, Bassersdorf and Kloten. Bubble Box is planning to move into the Basel and Bern markets and to launch services in the first set of cities in French-speaking Switzerland in the near future.

Bubble Box services are also available as part of a partnership with Baloise's subsidiary MOVU. This allows for the optimum exploitation of synergy potential between these two innovative companies specialising in digitalisation.

Jakob Hirzel, founder and CEO of Bubble Box, says: "We are delighted to already be in a position to expand our catchment area considerably only a few months after announcing the partnership, allowing us to generate initial synergies in the Home ecosystem cooperation network. This will allow us to make the lives of many new customers a lot easier, true to the motto: You enjoy life, we do the laundry."

Do the laundry in a matter of minutes

The Zurich-based start-up allows customers to use its online platform to book dry-cleaning and laundry services with just a few clicks. The service includes collection and the delivery of the clean clothes at a time and to a place that is convenient for the customer - for example to his or her doorstep. The unique thing about Bubble Box's home delivery service is the use of 30-minute slots for collection and delivery, making the service very attractive to customers. The service allows customers to integrate tedious and time-consuming housework into their day at the touch of a button.

About Bubble Box

Bubble Box Ltd was set up by founder Jakob Hirzel and entrepreneur Roger Umbricht. The online laundry and dry-cleaning company launched its services in Zurich in 2017. Bubble Box has been on a steady growth trajectory since its establishment.

Additional information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 82 14

Investor Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 81 81

Bubble Box Ltd, Uetlibergstrasse 137, 8045 Zurich, Switzerland

Email: hello@bubblebox.ch

Tel. +41 58 255 48 48

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.