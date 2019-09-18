Changes to the Executive Committee of Baloise Switzerland

Basel, 18 September 2019. As of 1 January 2020, Thomas Schöb and Yannick Hasler will become members of the Executive Committee of Baloise Switzerland. Thomas Schöb will be taking over the Claims Department, and Yannick Hasler will succeed Wolfgang Prasser as Head of Product Management Private Customers.

In July 2019, Baloise announced that Mathias Zingg, currently the Head of Claims, will be taking over the Sales and Marketing Department. With the appointment of Thomas Schöb, currently the Head of Product Management Group Life, as new Head of the Claims Department, this vacancy will be filled as of 1 January 2020. In addition, Yannick Hasler, currently the Head of Pricing, will be succeeding Wolfgang Prasser as Head of Product Management Private Customers. Wolfgang Prasser stepped away from the Executive Committee of Baloise Switzerland of his own volition, but will remain at the company to share his specialist knowledge and expertise as a Senior Business Consultant for the Department Group Strategy and Digital Transformation.

Thomas Schöb (44 years, Swiss national) trained as a physicist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, and holds, among other qualifications, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester. Thomas Schöb has held numerous roles at Baloise since 2002. Most recently, as the Head of Product Management Group Life, he oversaw all of Baloise's Group Life business in Switzerland.

Yannick Hasler (41 years, Swiss national) has also been working at Baloise Switzerland since 2002. Most recently, the economist (lic. rer. pol. University of Basel) managed the pricing policy in the departments of Product Management for Private Clients and Corporate Clients as the Head of Pricing. Prior to that, one of his roles included managing the Motor Vehicle Insurance Department for eight years.

Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland, is delighted about the new appointments: "By internally appointing employees to the two vacancies in the Executive Committee, Baloise was once again able to demonstrate its outstanding ability in developing new talent. With Thomas Schöb and Yannick Hasler, we have managed to select two talented and capable employees following a thorough evaluation process including internal and external candidates. With their drive and innovative capacity, they will join the rest of the Executive Committee in contributing towards the continued prosperity of Baloise in Switzerland and its ability to be wholly at the service of our customers."

