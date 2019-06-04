Employer campaign: Baloise challenges the status quo in the world of work

Basel, 4 June 2019. Baloise launches its new employer campaign - #WorkLifeBaloise - with thought-provoking questions and the courage to be transparent. From June 2019, the financial services provider will be encouraging people all over Switzerland to challenge the status quo in the world of work and have the courage to discuss their career plans with the CEO. The goal of the campaign is to generate more publicity, move away from the conservative image the company has in the industry and grow its reputation as an innovative employer.

"Does a career ladder always have to go up?", "Why not have Sunday on Tuesday?", "Is thinking smarter than doing?" - with these philosophical and thought-provoking questions about the world of work, Baloise positions itself as a confident and compassionate employer in a world shaped by digitalisation. We do not know what the future holds, and transformation can only be successful if we approach it together, with the will to change, desire to learn and participation of every single employee.

The "Why not talk to our CEO about your career plans?" promotion proves that Baloise communicates with potential employees as equals. For a whole day, CEO Michael Müller's phone number will be displayed on various posters, and people interested in working for the company can call him to discuss a career at Baloise.

The Baloise campaign is one element of the company's efforts to reposition itself as an employer, which include a careers website with over 300 employee profiles and a completely new range of photos featuring Baloise staff. Baloise has already generated plenty of publicity as an employer this year, for example by no longer requiring a doctor's note for short absences, introducing the perspective change programme for all employees and creating a board game for strategy communication. The financial service provider's certification as a Friendly Work Space since 2010 - and the fact it was awarded the top score in 2016 - proves that it has been putting its employees first for some time.

The Baloise Group employs 7,200 people worldwide, 3,800 of which work in Switzerland. It has set itself the target of becoming one of the leading employers in its industry by 2021.

Further information

Media information at www.baloise.com

For more information, visit: www.baloise.com//worklifebaloise

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 7609

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.