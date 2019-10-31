Employer campaign: discuss your career plans directly with the CEO at Baloise

Basel, 31 October 2019. After the successful launch of the employer campaign #WorkLifeBaloise in June 2019 where Baloise Switzerland's CEO Michael Müller spent a day answering calls, CEO Call is back for a second round. Once again Michael Müller is on hand to chat one-on-one with interested callers. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. callers can question CEO Michael Müller on all things career and corporate culture. The initiative is part of the employer campaign #WorkLifeBaloise - "Challenging the status quo of the world of work". The goal of the campaign is to generate more publicity for Baloise, move away from the conservative image the company has in the industry and grow its reputation as an innovative employer.

Apply for a job or discuss careers

Back in summer, Baloise showed itself to be a confident and compassionate employer by answering unconventional questions about the world of work. In one of the highlights of the campaign, callers were given the chance to discuss issues related to job applications, careers and Baloise corporate culture personally with Baloise Switzerland CEO Michael Müller. Due to the significant public interest, today we're offering you the chance to talk again.

Removing obstacles, that Baloise feeling

Large enterprises often come across as distant and unapproachable. Baloise wants to change this. The "Why not talk to our CEO about your career plans?" promotion proves that Baloise communicates with potential employees as equals. For a whole day, Michael Müller's phone number will be displayed on various posters, and people interested in working for the company can call him to discuss a career at Baloise.

Furthermore, an inspiring short film focusing on what it means to work at Baloise is available since the middle of September. The idea is to allow viewers to dip into that Baloise feeling and experience Baloise as an approachable, human and adaptable employer.

About the #worklifebaloise campaign

The Baloise campaign is one element of the company's efforts to completely reposition itself as an employer, which include a careers website with over 300 employee profiles and a completely new range of photos featuring Baloise staff. Baloise has already generated plenty of publicity as an employer this year, for example by no longer requiring a doctor's note for short absences, introducing the perspective change programme for all employees and creating a board game for strategy communication. The financial service provider's certification as a Friendly Work Space since 2010 - and the fact it was awarded the top score in 2016 - proves that it has been putting its employees first for some time.

The Baloise Group employs 7,200 people worldwide, 3,800 of which work in Switzerland. It has set itself the target of becoming one of the leading employers in its industry by 2021.

Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com/investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 76 09

Investor Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.