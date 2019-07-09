Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

It takes two – Baloise strengthens its dual business model with its branding campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Media information

It takes two - Baloise strengthens its dual business model with its branding campaign

Basel, 9 July 2019. The soul classic "It takes two" is about how life is better as a pair than alone. The same applies to financial services. You may be able to acquire everything you need from different service providers, but it's only possible to provide full customer benefits if you can offer insurance and bank services from the same source. As a result, Baloise Insurance Ltd and Baloise Bank SoBa have chosen "It takes two" as their theme song.

"It takes two" by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston is the song that perfectly highlights Baloise's unique selling proposition, the combination of insurance and bank. The new TV spot broadcasting on a variety of channels focuses on this message. "I am thrilled about the launch of the new campaign focusing on our dual business model", says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland. "It helps us gain recognition among non-customers and thus supports our new customer target. The spot also reminds our current customers about the service combination we offer of insurance and bank."
The end of the spot therefore hits the nail on the head: we're simply better together.

Long presence throughout the summer

Due to its focus on the brand, the spot is not linked to any particular season. The spot runs on television throughout almost all of July and August with one small interruption. During this period, it is also continuously run online as well as at open-air cinemas across Switzerland.

Poster campaign as a regional branding measure

The national TV and online campaign is accompanied regionally by a tailored poster campaign. The core of this measure is not the "insurance and bank" business model but rather Baloise's promise to its corporate clients to provide services in as simple and accessible a manner as possible. Since the posters portray true claims and statements from real customers, they are authentic and display Baloise's collaborative approach to claims in a genuine manner.

Additional information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com/investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 82 14

Investor Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,200 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BÂLOISE-HOLDING
03:05aIt takes two – Baloise strengthens its dual business model with its bra..
TE
07/08Capital increase of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund
TE
07/04Mathias Zingg becomes new Head of Sales and Marketing at Baloise Switzerland
TE
07/02Baloise launches Swiss storm study and innovations
TE
06/27Media information Baloise acquires stake in AI start-up Brainalyzed
TE
06/26Baloise Bank SoBa supports international conference on sustainable animal hus..
TE
06/20HAILSTORM CLAIMS MANAGEMENT : Baloise contacts customers
TE
06/19BALOISE SWISS PROPERTY FUND : Planned capital increase for the acquisition of a ..
TE
06/04EMPLOYER CAMPAIGN : Baloise challenges the status quo in the world of work
TE
05/28Baloise takes single-item insurance to the next level
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 7 509 M
EBIT 2019 800 M
Net income 2019 604 M
Finance 2019 3 000 M
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
Capitalization 8 208 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 163  CHF
Last Close Price 176  CHF
Spread / Highest target 7,83%
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Clemens Markstein Head-Operations & Information Technology
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING30.13%8 251
ALLIANZ SE24.50%101 474
CHUBB LTD15.68%68 507
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES27.90%52 541
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP18.29%51 386
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.46%47 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About