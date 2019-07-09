It takes two – Baloise strengthens its dual business model with its branding campaign

Basel, 9 July 2019. The soul classic "It takes two" is about how life is better as a pair than alone. The same applies to financial services. You may be able to acquire everything you need from different service providers, but it's only possible to provide full customer benefits if you can offer insurance and bank services from the same source. As a result, Baloise Insurance Ltd and Baloise Bank SoBa have chosen "It takes two" as their theme song.

"It takes two" by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston is the song that perfectly highlights Baloise's unique selling proposition, the combination of insurance and bank. The new TV spot broadcasting on a variety of channels focuses on this message. "I am thrilled about the launch of the new campaign focusing on our dual business model", says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland. "It helps us gain recognition among non-customers and thus supports our new customer target. The spot also reminds our current customers about the service combination we offer of insurance and bank."

The end of the spot therefore hits the nail on the head: we're simply better together.

Long presence throughout the summer



Due to its focus on the brand, the spot is not linked to any particular season. The spot runs on television throughout almost all of July and August with one small interruption. During this period, it is also continuously run online as well as at open-air cinemas across Switzerland.

Poster campaign as a regional branding measure

The national TV and online campaign is accompanied regionally by a tailored poster campaign. The core of this measure is not the "insurance and bank" business model but rather Baloise's promise to its corporate clients to provide services in as simple and accessible a manner as possible. Since the posters portray true claims and statements from real customers, they are authentic and display Baloise's collaborative approach to claims in a genuine manner.

