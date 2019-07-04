Mathias Zingg becomes new Head of Sales and Marketing at Baloise Switzerland

Mathias Zingg is switching role in the Executive Committee and is set to take over leadership of Baloise Switzerland's Sales & Marketing division from Bernard Dietrich as of 1 January 2020. As a member of the Executive Committee, Mathias Zingg has been in charge of the Claims Department since 2013. His successor will be announced in autumn 2019.

"I'm delighted about this new appointment from within the Executive Committee. Mathias Zingg has many years of experience in the management of decentralised organisations, he knows the insurance business from the perspective of the field sales organisation too and he has an excellent sense of the needs of our partners and customers", says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland.

Bernard Dietrich is stepping down from the Executive Committee at his own request but will continue to devote his expertise to Baloise. "I'd like to thank Bernard Dietrich for his many years of outstanding work on the Executive Committee and I'm delighted that the company can continue to benefit from his skills and specialist expertise."



Further information

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com/investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 82 14

Investor Relations: Tel. +41 58 285 81 81

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.