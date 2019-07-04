Log in
Mathias Zingg becomes new Head of Sales and Marketing at Baloise Switzerland

07/04/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Mathias Zingg becomes new Head of Sales and Marketing at Baloise Switzerland

Basel, 4 July 2019. Mathias Zingg, currently Head of the Claims Department, is switching to a new division within the Executive Committee of Baloise Switzerland. He succeeds Bernard Dietrich as the new Head of Sales & Marketing.

Mathias Zingg is switching role in the Executive Committee and is set to take over leadership of Baloise Switzerland's Sales & Marketing division from Bernard Dietrich as of 1 January 2020. As a member of the Executive Committee, Mathias Zingg has been in charge of the Claims Department since 2013. His successor will be announced in autumn 2019.
"I'm delighted about this new appointment from within the Executive Committee. Mathias Zingg has many years of experience in the management of decentralised organisations, he knows the insurance business from the perspective of the field sales organisation too and he has an excellent sense of the needs of our partners and customers", says Michael Müller, CEO of Baloise Switzerland.
Bernard Dietrich is stepping down from the Executive Committee at his own request but will continue to devote his expertise to Baloise. "I'd like to thank Bernard Dietrich for his many years of outstanding work on the Executive Committee and I'm delighted that the company can continue to benefit from his skills and specialist expertise."

About