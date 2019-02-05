Log in
BÂLOISE-HOLDING (BALN)
01:05aNew Baloise website becomes a 'data-driven newsroom'
TE
01/29Modern HR as a strategic catalyst at Baloise
TE
2018Baloise invests in Infracore SA
TE
New Baloise website becomes a 'data-driven newsroom'

02/05/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media information

New Baloise website becomes a 'data-driven newsroom'

Basel, 5 February 2019. As part of its Simply Safe strategy, the Baloise Group is placing an unconditional focus on the needs of its stakeholder groups. To that end, the corporate website www.baloise.com has been completely redesigned and now offers an even clearer layout with tailored content for its target groups.

The corporate website baloise.com was redesigned with the aim of giving visitors easy, intuitive access to relevant information. The various target groups, such as media professionals, shareholders, customers, investors, financial analysts and job applicants, quickly receive all relevant content in a comprehensive form. The website now fully integrates media releases, useful information about the industry, and the company and careers blog into one 'data-driven newsroom': "From a technical point of view, we are now in a position to determine certain trends and interests in topics based on the analysis of publicly accessible and anonymised data. Accordingly, we can offer visitors what they are looking for on the website as well as content that is relevant to them," says Project Leader, Manuel Thomas. The integrated careers blog also offers more than 300 articles with useful careers tips, videos, podcasts and employee profiles, which tell the stories behind the jobs. The website has therefore become a central platform for all current news, exciting stories and informative background reports from the Baloise universe - tailored to the interests of the target groups.

Further information

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 76 09

Investor Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 81 81

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,300 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. Baloise operates its innovative life and pensions business for private customers throughout Europe, with a competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
