New Baloise website becomes a 'data-driven newsroom'

Basel, 5 February 2019. As part of its Simply Safe strategy, the Baloise Group is placing an unconditional focus on the needs of its stakeholder groups. To that end, the corporate website www.baloise.com has been completely redesigned and now offers an even clearer layout with tailored content for its target groups.

The corporate website baloise.com was redesigned with the aim of giving visitors easy, intuitive access to relevant information. The various target groups, such as media professionals, shareholders, customers, investors, financial analysts and job applicants, quickly receive all relevant content in a comprehensive form. The website now fully integrates media releases, useful information about the industry, and the company and careers blog into one 'data-driven newsroom': "From a technical point of view, we are now in a position to determine certain trends and interests in topics based on the analysis of publicly accessible and anonymised data. Accordingly, we can offer visitors what they are looking for on the website as well as content that is relevant to them," says Project Leader, Manuel Thomas. The integrated careers blog also offers more than 300 articles with useful careers tips, videos, podcasts and employee profiles, which tell the stories behind the jobs. The website has therefore become a central platform for all current news, exciting stories and informative background reports from the Baloise universe - tailored to the interests of the target groups.

Further information

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your details will then be deleted from our database.

Contact

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 76 09

Investor Relations: Tel.: +41 58 285 81 81