Preliminary information for the Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding Ltd

Basel, 3 April 2020. The 57th Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding AG will take place on 24 April 2020. However, due to the restrictions imposed by the Swiss Federal Council in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, shareholders will not be able to attend in person. They will be able to exercise their voting rights by instructing the independent proxy to vote on their behalf.

Bâloise Holding Ltd intends to hold its Annual General Meeting as planned on 24 April 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by the Swiss Federal Council in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person. They will be able to cast their votes in writing or electronically via the independent proxy. The voting forms are available for download now at www.baloise.com. They have also been sent out to shareholders today. Shareholders may propose their own motions in writing.

By holding the AGM on the scheduled date, Baloise will be able - with the consent of the shareholders - to close the 2019 financial year and pay out the proposed dividend of CHF 6.40 per share, an increase of 40 centimes per share.

After the AGM, the results of the voting and the Chairman's speech will be published online at www.baloise.com.

Important dates

Tuesday, 28 April 2020: Ex-dividend date

Thursday, 30 April 2020: Dividend payment date

Thursday, 27 August 2020: 2020 half-year financial results

Thursday, 29 October 2020: Investor Day

