Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Bâloise-Holding    BALN   CH0012410517

BÂLOISE-HOLDING

(BALN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preliminary information for the Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding Ltd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media information

Preliminary information for the Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding Ltd

Basel, 3 April 2020. The 57th Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding AG will take place on 24 April 2020. However, due to the restrictions imposed by the Swiss Federal Council in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, shareholders will not be able to attend in person. They will be able to exercise their voting rights by instructing the independent proxy to vote on their behalf.

Bâloise Holding Ltd intends to hold its Annual General Meeting as planned on 24 April 2020. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings imposed by the Swiss Federal Council in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, it will not be possible for shareholders to attend the AGM in person. They will be able to cast their votes in writing or electronically via the independent proxy. The voting forms are available for download now at www.baloise.com. They have also been sent out to shareholders today. Shareholders may propose their own motions in writing.
By holding the AGM on the scheduled date, Baloise will be able - with the consent of the shareholders - to close the 2019 financial year and pay out the proposed dividend of CHF 6.40 per share, an increase of 40 centimes per share.
After the AGM, the results of the voting and the Chairman's speech will be published online at www.baloise.com.

Further information

Important dates

  • Tuesday, 28 April 2020: Ex-dividend date
  • Thursday, 30 April 2020: Dividend payment date
  • Thursday, 27 August 2020:2020 half-year financial results
  • Thursday, 29 October 2020: Investor Day

Contact details for Baloise
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website:www.baloise.com

Email:media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.

The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The 7,600 or so employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel 'simply safe'. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to retail customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. Bâloise Holding Ltd shares are listed in the main segment of the SIX Swiss Exchange.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BÂLOISE-HOLDING
01:05aPreliminary information for the Annual General Meeting of Bâloise Holding Ltd
TE
03/262019 annual report with new Baloise sustainability approach published
TE
03/26A good year for Basler Switzerland in 2019
TE
03/26BÂLOISE-HOLDING : Slide show results
CO
03/26BÂLOISE-HOLDING : Annual results
CO
03/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing suffers, along with airlines
03/12Baloise increases its dividend to CHF 6.40 following a very successful 2019
TE
03/09BÂLOISE-HOLDING : annual earnings release
02/25Einladung zur Bilanzmedienkonferenz 2020 der Baloise Group
TE
02/19Baloise's art collection to become accessible to all online
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 7 505 M
EBIT 2020 764 M
Net income 2020 585 M
Debt 2020 2 868 M
Yield 2020 5,29%
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 5 641 M
Chart BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Duration : Period :
Bâloise-Holding Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BÂLOISE-HOLDING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 149,44  CHF
Last Close Price 123,80  CHF
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gert de Winter Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Burckhardt Chairman
Bernd Maier Head-Operations
Carsten Stolz Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Romer Head-Corporate Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BÂLOISE-HOLDING-27.49%6 000
ALLIANZ SE-30.65%71 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.52%52 767
CHUBB LIMITED-31.95%50 474
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-26.38%43 567
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-58.60%21 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group