Baloise Bank SoBa launches the first e-banking messaging service in Switzerland

Basel, 14 July 2020. Queuing in a branch or being kept on hold on the phone are a thing of the past now that Baloise Bank SoBa has introduced a messaging service. It is the first bank in Switzerland to offer a chat function that enables customers to make contact with the bank directly and securely. Customers can now go online to submit changes of address, issue powers of attorney, switch to a different account package and much more. The launch of the messaging service, which is integrated into the e-banking app, represents a further step in Baloise's implementation of its Simply Safe strategy.

Customers of Baloise Bank SoBa now have access to an e-banking messaging service that is integrated into Baloise's e-banking app. The service enables secure communication between the bank and customer thanks to encryption and the e-banking login. To use the service, customers simply need to download the latest version of the Baloise e-banking app onto their smartphone. The customer service team monitors the messaging service during normal office hours. Queries submitted out of hours are answered the next day.

E-banking messaging service provides a modern form of communication between customers and the bank

The messaging service from Baloise Bank SoBa enables customers to easily manage their banking affairs online, including arranging an appointment with an advisor, ordering foreign currency or extending a mortgage. They can even receive push notifications when a transaction is confirmed. The chat function also provides customer advisors with another way of advising their customers, notifying them of important events and answering any questions in a simple and straightforward way. "In developing the e-banking messaging service, Baloise Bank SoBa is catering to the growing use of digital technologies and offers its customers an easy to use service. This is completely in keeping with our Simply Safe strategy, which focuses on inspiring our customers with easy-to-use finance solutions," says Urs Pfluger, Chief Market Officer at Baloise Bank SoBa. "The apps most frequently found on smartphones in Switzerland are messaging services such as WhatsApp. People need to be able to communicate easily and securely using a mobile device. We have taken this as an opportunity to enhance our range of services by offering our customers a cutting-edge means of communication," adds Roger Sutter, Digital Officer at Baloise Bank SoBa.

Integrated news magazine with information on all the latest financial matters

In addition to the chat function, the messaging service provides customers with a way of obtaining articles and information about a range of banking topics, including stock market reports, financial product news and information about e-banking at Baloise. Customers decide whether they want to be kept up to date on the latest trends and developments and in relation to which topics. They can subscribe to the banking-related subjects of their choice, enabling them to select the information that matches their particular interests.

The e-banking messaging service and its potential for the future

The service was developed in cooperation with innovation partner ubitec AG and integrated into the mobile banking offering with help from Crealogix AG, the long-standing mobile banking software partner. The application holds huge potential for further development. For example, it will be possible to integrate a chatbot and add a function for certain transactions, resulting in much quicker interaction between the bank and its customers.

Further information

