Baloise expands its ‘Home' ecosystem with equity investment in Batmaid

Basel, May 22, 2020. Baloise is extending its 'Home' ecosystem with an investment in Batmaid, a digital platform for domestic cleaning services. Batmaid is a solution that enables its customers to find hand-picked and insured cleaners online within the space of a minute.

As part of its Simply Safe strategic phase, Baloise is purchasing a minority stake in Swiss company Batmaid, a platform that supplies domestic cleaners on demand. Baloise sees the strategic partnership as an opportunity to further strengthen its position as a provider of home and living services. "Cleaning is a core pillar of the 'Home' ecosystem that Baloise is seeking to develop, and the equity investment in Batmaid allows us to strengthen our offering in this area. The Batmaid concept gives customers a service that is easy to use and taps into the growing trend towards digitalisation - which is what our Simply Safe strategy is all about," explains Yannick Hasler, Head of Private Customers at Baloise.

A convenient way to find pre-screened home cleaning staff online

Batmaid is a platform that enables customers to find hand-picked, insured cleaners either for a one-off cleaning job or for regular visits - within just 60 seconds. The customer enters their postal code and selects the service required, and Batmaid will suggest a list of available domestic helpers. The company's integrated trust service registers workers and takes care of payroll taxes on behalf of its customers. The cleaning staff have the benefit of declared work and social insurance cover.

Potential for synergies within the 'Home' ecosystem

The investment in Batmaid is the fourth addition to the Baloise 'Home' ecosystem, following the acquisition of stakes in Devis.ch, Bubble Box and MOVU. Baloise is thus bringing another value-adding service provider into its product range within this ecosystem.

About Batmaid

Andreas Schollin-Borg and Eric Laudet founded Batmaid in April 2015. The company, headquartered in the Swiss canton of Vaud, now has over 70 employees and more than 2,000 registered cleaners.

Further information

Media information at www.baloise.com

Information about Batmaid at www.batmaid.ch

Innovations at Baloise

Contact details for Baloise

Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website:www.baloise.com

Email:media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations:Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181

Data protection

We take data protection very seriously at Baloise. Following the implementation of the new data protection legislation, we would like to inform you that we maintain your contact details (provided by you or publicly accessible) in our database in order to be able to send you our media releases. Should you wish to unsubscribe from the newsletter, please click on the link at the end of this media release. Your data will then be deleted from our database.