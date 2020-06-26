Log in
Basler Insurance is an active supporter of Switzerland's music scene

06/26/2020 | 03:05am EDT

Media information

Basler Insurance is an active supporter of Switzerland's music scene

Basel, 26 June 2020. Basler Insurance has been promoting music for many years, be it as the presenting sponsor of the Baloise Session or as the host of various musical events organised by the company. This commitment to music was also at the root of the decision to support a new digital music offering: the Baloise Session @home.

In the spring of 2020, the Baloise Session and Basler Insurance presented their first livestreamed concert on Facebook. The new format was created in response to the restrictions imposed on all concert organisers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In these challenging times, this new outlet gives artists access to an audience and it was encouraging to see that the performances by 77 Bombay Street, Stefanie Heinzmann and Seven were met with great public interest.

Based on the positive experience with this new format, Basler Insurance has decided to expand its activities in this area. It will be sponsoring a further seven Baloise Session @home concerts (one per month) and providing additional support in terms of communications through a central media partnership with Ringier.

Michael Müller, CEO of Basler Switzerland, is very pleased: "For many years, we have been using our Baloise goes Music label to make a contribution to musical diversity in Switzerland. Especially in the current environment, where opportunities for musicians to perform are very limited, supporting Switzerland's music scene remains a cause that is close to our heart."

Marc Hallauer, Head of Marketing, adds: "We were sold on the idea of the Baloise Session @home right from the start. As a result, we are not just the sponsor for this event but have actually co-developed the concept together with Baloise Session."

The next Baloise Session @home concert with Bastian Baker will take place on 29 June 2020 at 6.30pm. The concert live stream can be accessed from www.baloisesession.ch/@home and a recorded version will be made available there after the performance.

Further information

About Bastian Baker
As an artist, Bastian Baker is at home on big stages in Switzerland and around the world. Since his meteoric rise to success, his catchy pop and folk tunes have become a firm fixture on many radio stations. In addition to his own tour concerts and performances at Baloise Session and other prestigious festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and the Paléo Festival, Baker has performed as a support act alongside music icons such as Elton John, Bryan Adams and Shania Twain. It is therefore hardly surprising that this talented songwriter has won five Swiss Music Awards and his music clips have gathered millions of views on YouTube.

Contact details for Baloise
Baloise Group, Aeschengraben 21, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Website: www.baloise.com

Email: media.relations@baloise.com / investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8214

Investor Relations: Tel: +41 (0)58 285 8181




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
