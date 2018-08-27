Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Balta Group    BALTA   BE0974314461

BALTA GROUP (BALTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:17 pm
5.25 EUR   +3.96%
07:22aBALTA : Management change 27/08/2018 Balta Group
PU
05/03BALTA GROUP : 1st quarter results
CO
04/20BALTA GROUP : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Balta : Management change 27/08/2018 Balta Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:22am CEST

The Board of Balta today announces that, with immediate effect, Mr. Tom Debusschere is stepping down as Chief Executive by mutual agreement. The Board would like to thank Mr. Debusschere for his contribution.

A search to identify a long-term successor has commenced. Until this process is completed, Mr. Cyrille Ragoucy, the Chairman of the Board, will become interim CEO. Mr Ragoucy has significant CEO experience and, after more than a year as Chairman, knows Balta well. He will be supported by Balta's existing executive team.

The market environment has been and remains challenging, though progress has been made through the six priority areas identified earlier in the year. The Board supports Balta's continued focus on their implementation and believes that a new CEO will enable the Company to move into the next phase of development.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
investor.relations@baltagroup.com

Media:
Geert Vanden Bossche - Marketing Director
geert.vandenbossche@baltagroup.com

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 05:21:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALTA GROUP
07:22aBALTA : Management change 27/08/2018 Balta Group
PU
05/03BALTA GROUP : 1st quarter results
CO
04/20BALTA GROUP : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
03/01BALTA GROUP : Slide show results
CO
2017BALTA GROUP : Annual Report
CO
2017BALTA GROUP : Slide show Q3 results
CO
2017BALTA : Ian Anderson Retires 12/10/2017 Balta Group
PU
2017BALTA GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
2017BALTA GROUP : Half-year report
CO
2016BALTA GROUP : Ipo
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 673 M
EBIT 2018 47,8 M
Net income 2018 15,0 M
Debt 2018 249 M
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 15,91
P/E ratio 2019 5,67
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 182 M
Chart BALTA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Balta Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,92 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tom Antoon Debusschere Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Cyrille Ragoucy Chairman
Tom Gysens Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kolbeck Non-Executive Director
Hannah Strong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALTA GROUP-39.66%211
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES-30.99%14 241
LEGGETT & PLATT-4.84%5 912
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP4.41%3 832
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%3 421
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-13.94%3 368
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.