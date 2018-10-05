Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Balta Group    BALTA   BE0974314461

BALTA GROUP (BALTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/05 09:21:40 am
4.413 EUR   -0.05%
09:08aBALTA : The Chaos of Casino Carpet 05/10/2018 Balta Group
PU
09/10BALTA GROUP : Threshold crossings
CO
09/06BALTA : at Domotex 2019 06/09/2018 Balta Group
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Balta : The Chaos of Casino Carpet 05/10/2018 Balta Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 09:08am CEST

arc edition®, the commercial carpet brand of Balta, has been responsible for carpeting some of the world's biggest and best casinos.

In fact, with its high-definition Chromojet printing technology and high-quality face cloths, arc edition is one of the only manufacturers in the world capable of delivering such bright and chaotic designs with the durability to withstand round-the-clock use. Undoubtedly some of the busiest designs in circulation today, casino carpets are not chosen purely for their ability to hide spilt drinks.

Since casinos began springing up in the Nevada desert in the early 20th Century, owners spent plenty of time and money working out how to keep people gambling for longer. Attention soon turned to the interior and it became apparent that it played a huge role in keeping tables busy and slots noisy. Wind forward more than 100-years and the case is still the same, with further research reinforcing the pioneers' earlier findings.

Research has shown that an eclectic carpet leads to confusion and with no sense of direction or wayfinding, it also makes exits harder to find. According to research, a busy design on the floor also creates an uncomfortable and confused feeling in the brain, resulting in a weakening of attention and making gamblers less aware of time.

Another theory is that these patterned carpets may have a sneaky side too, making it almost impossible to find dropped chips or coins, particularly if colours are carefully selected. Hours later, the brushes of the maintenance teams 'discover' these dropped chips and coins and the casino benefits, albeit in a small way.

How big the effect of these tricks is difficult to determine exactly, but in the world of gambling where psychological manipulation can be the difference between profit and loss, you can bet nothing is left to chance. Whatever the reasoning, there is no doubt that casino carpet is king of far-out pattern and responsible for some of the most interesting designs in commercial carpet.

For further information, visit arcedition.com

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 07:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BALTA GROUP
09:08aBALTA : The Chaos of Casino Carpet 05/10/2018 Balta Group
PU
09/10BALTA GROUP : Threshold crossings
CO
09/06BALTA : at Domotex 2019 06/09/2018 Balta Group
PU
08/27BALTA : Management change 27/08/2018 Balta Group
PU
08/27BALTA GROUP : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/27BALTA GROUP : Half-year results
CO
06/30BALTA GROUP : Half-year report
CO
05/03BALTA GROUP : 1st quarter results
CO
04/20BALTA GROUP : Ordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
03/01BALTA GROUP : Slide show results
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 650 M
EBIT 2018 38,7 M
Net income 2018 9,33 M
Debt 2018 261 M
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 19,77
P/E ratio 2019 6,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,64x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart BALTA GROUP
Duration : Period :
Balta Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,36 €
Spread / Average Target 69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrille Ragoucy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Gysens Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kolbeck Non-Executive Director
Hannah Strong Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Fryzuk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALTA GROUP-49.25%180
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES-37.98%12 746
LEGGETT & PLATT-11.04%5 641
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP-3.30%3 604
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-15.55%3 103
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO LTD--.--%2 938
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.