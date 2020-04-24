Log in
Balta : Convocation of the annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)

04/24/2020

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 24 April 2020

Regulated information

Inside information

For immediate publication

Convocation of the annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)

Convocation of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM)

COVID-19 update

The Board of Directors of Balta Group NV is pleased to invite the shareholders of the Company to attend the annual shareholders' meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 11:00 am (CET) and the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 12:00 pm (CET). The agenda, proposed resolutions, our annual report, proposed articles of association and other documents relating to this meeting can be found on: https://www.baltainvestors.com/en/shareholder-Information/agm/

The annual report contains an update on the impact of COVID-19 on our business and also contains preliminary information relating to our financial performance in the first quarter of 2020. This information may constitute inside information.

For further information, please contact

Maarten Van Hoecke

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Director investor.relations@baltagroup.com

About Balta

Balta is a leading manufacturer of textile floor coverings, selling to over 130 countries worldwide. The Balta divisions are Balta Rugs (Balta home), Balta Residential Carpets & Tiles (under the brands Balta carpets, ITC and Balta carpet tiles), Balta Commercial Carpets & Tiles (under the brands modulyss, arc edition and Bentley), and Balta Non-Woven (under the brand Captiqs). With the addition of Bentley, Balta employs nearly 4,000 people in 10 manufacturing sites and distribution centres in Belgium, Turkey and the United States.

Important notice

Certain financial data included in this press release are "non-IFRS financial measures." These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other entities, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Although Balta believes these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful information to users in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, users are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures or any ratios included in this presentation.

This press release may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of the issuer about further events and financial performance. No assurances can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

Rounding adjustments have been made in calculating some of the financial information included in this press release. As a result, figures shown as totals in some tables may not be exact arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 05:12:19 UTC
