Balta : Convocation of the annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)

Convocation of the annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)

Convocation of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM)

COVID-19 update

The Board of Directors of Balta Group NV is pleased to invite the shareholders of the Company to attend the annual shareholders' meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 11:00 am (CET) and the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 26 May 2020 at 12:00 pm (CET). The agenda, proposed resolutions, our annual report, proposed articles of association and other documents relating to this meeting can be found on: https://www.baltainvestors.com/en/shareholder-Information/agm/

The annual report contains an update on the impact of COVID-19 on our business and also contains preliminary information relating to our financial performance in the first quarter of 2020. This information may constitute inside information.

Maarten Van Hoecke

Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Director investor.relations@baltagroup.com

About Balta

Balta is a leading manufacturer of textile floor coverings, selling to over 130 countries worldwide. The Balta divisions are Balta Rugs (Balta home), Balta Residential Carpets & Tiles (under the brands Balta carpets, ITC and Balta carpet tiles), Balta Commercial Carpets & Tiles (under the brands modulyss, arc edition and Bentley), and Balta Non-Woven (under the brand Captiqs). With the addition of Bentley, Balta employs nearly 4,000 people in 10 manufacturing sites and distribution centres in Belgium, Turkey and the United States.

