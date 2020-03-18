Log in
03/18 11:44:41 am
1.38 EUR   -7.38%
03/06BALTA : Full Year Results 2019
PU
03/06BALTA : Jaarresultaten 2019
PU
03/06BALTA GROUP NV : Slide show results
CO
Balta : Inside Information - Impact Coronavirus

03/18/2020

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 19 March 2020 00.30

Regulated information - Inside Information

For immediate publication

Impact of Coronavirus on Balta

While Balta Group's results in the first two months of 2020 have been strong, we are currently experiencing a drop of orders from several continental European customers as a consequence of the coronavirus 'lock down' measures taken in several countries, which will impact Balta's expected sales. In view of this development, Balta has implemented several measures to proactively manage its costs which include temporary stop of production in selected plants.

Our customer services and deliveries remain open to serve our customers.

The health and safety of our employees remains our first and foremost priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and continuously evaluating what additional measures might be required to keep Balta's employees healthy and to mitigate the adverse economic impact of this pandemic on Balta.

For further information, please contact

Investors and media: Maarten Van Hoecke - Corporate Finance & IR Director - investor.relations@baltagroup.com

About Balta

Balta is a leading manufacturer of textile floor coverings, selling to over 130 countries worldwide. The Balta divisions are Balta Rugs (Balta home), Balta Residential Carpets & Tiles (under the brands Balta Carpets, ITC and Balta carpet tiles), Balta Commercial Carpets & Tiles (under the brands modulyss, Arc Edition and Bentley) and Balta Non-Woven (under the brand Captiqs). With the addition of Bentley, Balta employs nearly 4,000 people in 10 manufacturing sites and distribution centres in Belgium, Turkey and the United States.

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 23:42:05 UTC
