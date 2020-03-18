Balta : Inside Information - Impact Coronavirus

Sint-Baafs-Vijve, 19 March 2020 00.30

Impact of Coronavirus on Balta

While Balta Group's results in the first two months of 2020 have been strong, we are currently experiencing a drop of orders from several continental European customers as a consequence of the coronavirus 'lock down' measures taken in several countries, which will impact Balta's expected sales. In view of this development, Balta has implemented several measures to proactively manage its costs which include temporary stop of production in selected plants.

Our customer services and deliveries remain open to serve our customers.

The health and safety of our employees remains our first and foremost priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and continuously evaluating what additional measures might be required to keep Balta's employees healthy and to mitigate the adverse economic impact of this pandemic on Balta.

