Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Balta Group nv    BALTA   BE0974314461

BALTA GROUP NV

(BALTA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 07/06 03:00:23 am
1.15 EUR   --.--%
03:29aBALTA : modulyss achieves Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold level 06/07/2020Balta Group
PU
05/26BALTA GROUP NV : Proxy Statments
CO
05/06BALTA GROUP NV : 1st quarter results
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Balta : modulyss achieves Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold level 06/07/2020Balta Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 08:29am BST

We're very excited to announce that 9 of our modulyss collections are Cradle to Cradle certified™ Gold! Continuing our focus on creating safe and sustainable carpet tiles, this certification marks our transitioning towards circularity and aims to make a lasting positive change for the industry.

Disclaimer

Balta Group NV published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:28:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BALTA GROUP NV
03:29aBALTA : modulyss achieves Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold level 06/07/202..
PU
05/26BALTA GROUP NV : Proxy Statments
CO
05/06BALTA GROUP NV : 1st quarter results
CO
05/06BALTA GROUP NV : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/05BALTA : 2020 Q1 Results
PU
04/24BALTA : Convocation of the annual shareholders' meeting (AGM)
PU
04/24BALTA GROUP NV : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
03/18BALTA : Inside Information - Impact Coronavirus
PU
03/06BALTA : Full Year Results 2019
PU
03/06BALTA : Jaarresultaten 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 509 M 575 M 461 M
Net income 2020 -16,0 M -18,1 M -14,5 M
Net Debt 2020 310 M 351 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 46,5 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 3 926
Free-Float -
Chart BALTA GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Balta Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BALTA GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,87 €
Last Close Price 1,15 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrille Ragoucy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Christian Werner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Kolbeck Non-Executive Director
Hannah Strong Non-Executive Director
Jeremy Fryzuk Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BALTA GROUP NV-58.86%46
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-27.25%7 111
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-32.44%4 543
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.7.52%4 204
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED50.63%4 098
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC-19.09%4 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group