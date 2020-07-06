Balta : modulyss achieves Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold level 06/07/2020Balta Group

We're very excited to announce that 9 of our modulyss collections are Cradle to Cradle certified™ Gold! Continuing our focus on creating safe and sustainable carpet tiles, this certification marks our transitioning towards circularity and aims to make a lasting positive change for the industry. Attachments Original document

