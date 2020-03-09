Balyo : 09/03/2020 - BALYO announces its 2019 annual results

The certification report will be issued once the management report has been verified and the requisite procedures have been finalized.

Pascal Rialland, CEO of BALYO, says: "2019 was impacted by operational difficulties regarding the roll-out of the Company's solutions, which led to a decline in the activity and a loss greater than the previous year. Remediation actions undertaken by the technical teams have gradually enabled us to deal with these difficulties more effectively, avoid their repetition and improve installation processes. These measures resulted, at the end of the year, in significant order commitments for 2020 from the Company's two industrial partners. The operating model has been simplified, with a greater involvement of our partners in the marketing and installation of robots in 2020. Strengthening the partnerships as well as the technical and managerial actions we have implemented enable us to target revenue growth of over 50% in 2020".

Ivry-sur-Seine,France, March 9, 2020, 5.45 pm CET - BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions, today announces its 2019 annual results, as approved by the Board of Directors on March 6, 2020.

As announced when the Company published its 2019 annual sales revenue, sales totaled €20.4 million incorporating the IFRS 2 charge associated with the allocation of BSA equity warrants, or €21.2 million before restatement. Taking into account new orders of €3.8 million in Q4 2019, the backlog stood at €14.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared with €20.1 million at the end of 2018.

The commercial agreement signed at the beginning of the year with one of the world leaders in e-commerce resulted in a turnover of around €2.2 million in 2019; orders recorded last year with this customer also amounted to €1.1 million.

Over the past year, the gross margin ratio reached 6%, or 10% before the IFRS 2 restatement, illustrating the operational difficulties encountered in 2019, a transitional year for BALYO during which the teams carried out structuring work, in association with our industrial partners Linde MH and Hyster-Yale Group, to simplify the installation processes, train our partners' teams and strengthen quality controls. These measures, combined with the order commitments received at the end of the year, are intended to ensure a recovery in sales momentum in 2020 while returning to the historical level of gross margin recorded by the Company.

The increase in operating expenses is mainly due to the rise in Sales & Marketing expenses (+27%). For the most part, this change is due to the increase in sales and marketing staff between the second half of 2018 and the first half of 2019. R&D costs and General & Administrative expenses increased by 3%.

As a result, the operating loss was -€17.61 million in 2019 vs. -€12.14 million in 2018. Once a financial loss of -€0.15 million, associated with foreign exchange losses is taken into account, the net loss was -€17.70 million in 2019 compared with -€11.89 million in 2018.

The Company had a cash position of €4.6 million at December 31, 2019, vs. €14.9 million at the end of 2018. The operating losses were partly offset by a €7.0 million improvement in Working Capital Requirements following the renegotiation of payment terms with industrial partners at the end of September 2019.

Strategy and outlook

At the start of the year, BALYO presented a commercial strategy focused on strengthening its historical partnerships, launching direct marketing of robotic solutions to independent intralogistics integrators and testing a pallet-movement "As a Service" offering.

The various drivers of this new strategy, mainly the order commitments from its two industrial partners for a total of 394 robots in 2020, and the delivery of the backlog at December 31, 2019, should allow the Company to generate 2020 sales revenue in excess of €30 million, a growth of 50% compared to 2019. The Company also aims to get closer to break-even during the second half of 2020.

To support this strategy and the success of its transformation plan, BALYO continues to look for financing solutions adapted to its needs.

