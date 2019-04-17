Balyo : 17/04/2019 - BALYO announces a 36% increase in its sales revenue for Q1 2019, and 27% after restatement

BALYO announces a 36% increase in its sales revenue

for Q1 2019, and 27% after restatement1

∙Order intake for the quarter: €4.3 million

∙Backlog2 grows to €18.1 million as at March 31, 2019

Ivry-sur-Seine,France, April 17, 2019, 6:00 PM - BALYO (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces its sales revenue for Q1 2019 today.

Fabien Bardinet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a significant increase of 36% in sales revenue before accounting for the IFRS2 charge, compared to Q1 2018. However, this performance is offset by an order intake that is much lower than initially expected due to postponements during the period. Thanks to the commitment of our teams and the added value BALYO's solutions offer, we are confident in our ability to achieve our objectives."

In thousands of euros Q1 2018 Q1 2019 Change EMEA region 3,750 4,573 22% Americas region 132 970 635% APAC region 656 624 -5% Sales revenue 4,538 6,168 36% IFRS2 BSA charge 0 420 Sales revenue reported* 4,538 5,747 27%

* Unaudited data

Business activity in Q1 2019

BALYO's business has continued to grow since the beginning of the financial year, reaching sales revenue of €6.2 million in Q1 2019, a 36% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

The ability to exercise the stock warrants ("BSA") issued on February 22 depends on the payment of future orders. According to the IFRS, BALYO must recognize a charge (IFRS2) at the same time as the revenue achieved with the BSA beneficiary. The recognition of this charge does not result in any payment in cash.

1Inclusion of the IFRS2 charge relative to the allocation of BSAs.

2The backlog refers to all orders for projects received but not yet fulfilled. The backlog evolves every quarter following the taking into account of new orders, the revenue generated by projects during the period and the cancellation of orders.

