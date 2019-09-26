​Press release Sept 26th, 2019

Bambuser partners with Monki and NA-KD - a step into the future of retail

Bambuser is launching a cutting-edge technology that is set to revolutionize the retail industry. Together with NA-KD, a fast-growing online fashion marketplace and Monki, international fashion brand, Bambuser is introducing Live Video Shopping, bringing an already well-established phenomenon on the Asian market to European e-tailers.

Live Streaming goes Live Shopping

With state of the art technology Bambuser empowers retailers with immediate conversion, feedback and engagement from their audience. Through a tailormade solution for retail, Bambuser will give brands and e-tailers the unique opportunity to interact in real time with their customers. Users can chat, send emojis and 'like' products during the live stream straight from their phones - all whilst being able to 'add to cart' throughout the experience.

Forecasts indicate that 40% of the future spending power will belong to Gen Z by 2020. Not only is this generation described as digital native, but also as hypercognitive individuals who easily switch between online and offline several times a day. Watching, creating and interacting with each other through live video streaming is part of their everyday life - live video shopping an obvious next step for e-commerce.

"With Bambuser's solution, we bring together today's social behavior patterns among several target groups, but in particular Generation Z and retail. We enable an engaging way for retailers to interact deeply with their audiences live and significantly increase conversion rates. I am convinced that "Live shopping" will play a crucial part of the future of retail"​says Maryam Gharehmani, CEO at Bambuser.

Monki and NA-KD pilot Live Video Shopping for the first time

Monki, part of the H&M Group, is introducing Bambuser Live Video Shopping to their global community, later this fall. The phenomenon which is already a successful part of their offering in China through the marketplace Tmall.

"We are very excited about pioneering live shopping on our website and launching a new community platform. Monki has a long history of co-creating with its community and with these new initiatives we want to take community co-creation one step further" says Eleonore Nygårds, Editor in Chief at Monki.

The fast-growing European online fashion destination with its focus on influencers and social media, NA-KD, is a given partner for the launch of Bambuser Live Video Shopping:

"​At NA-KD we're all about creating amazing customer experiences. Bambuser Live Video

Shopping allows us to not only showcase our products in more detail, but also to add value by inspiring our customers by showing current trends and ways to style key pieces. It allows us to customize our content to suit the audience in real time as well as allowing the customer to see behind the scenes." ​says Björn Bergström, Head of Expansion at NA-KD.

