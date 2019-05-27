Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Bambuser AB    BUSER   SE0009663834

BAMBUSER AB

(BUSER)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bambuser : Last day of trading of paid-up shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Stockholm May 27th, 2019

Last day of trading of paid-up shares in Bambuser AB (publ)

In April/May 2019, Bambuser AB completed a rights issue of shares, in which the public was also given the opportunity to subscribe. Through the rights issue, 22,762,246 number of shares were issued. The last day for trading with paid-up shares (BTA) is May 29, 2019.

22,762,246 shares will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and these are expected to be distributed to the respective VP account / depot on June 5. After registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares in Bambuser AB will amount to 37,937,077 shares, which gives a share capital of SEK 1,896,854.

For further information regarding the rights issue, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission | 08 5030 1582 | oscar.kallen@mangold.se

Certified Advisor

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB | 040-20 02 50 | ca@vhcorp.se

Contact information

Fredrik Ramberg, Chairman of the board | +46 (0) 703 620 815 | fredrik@ramadvisor.se Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 (0) 708 720 266 | maryam@bambuser.com

or visit: bambuser .com/ir

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a Swedish software company that offers B2B solutions for live video. Since 2007, the company has developed a platform for interactive live video broadcasting that enables live streaming from mobile phones and webcams to the Internet and Bambuser's live streaming technology has, over the years, been reached by millions of news consumers through companies such as CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Sky News Arabia.

BAMBUSER AB (publ.)

+46 73 6845 307 | INFO@BAMBUSER.COM | WWW.BAMBUSER:COM

VÄSTMANNAGATAN 4, 3 TR., 111 24 STOCKHOLM

REG. NO.: 556731-3126

Disclaimer

Bambuser AB published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 15:58:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BAMBUSER AB
11:59aBAMBUSER : Last day of trading of paid-up shares
PU
11:01aBAMBUSER : Last day of trading of paid-up shares in Bambuser AB (publ)
AQ
05/15BAMBUSER : Notice of Extra General Meeting in Bambuser AB
AQ
05/03BAMBUSER : appoints new CBO
AQ
04/26BAMBUSER : publishes outcomes in the rights issue
AQ
04/09BAMBUSER : publishes invitation to sign for shares
PU
04/09BAMBUSER : publishes Invitation to subscribe to shares
AQ
04/05BAMBUSER : Decisions from Bambuser's Annual General Meeting – 2019-04-04
PU
04/04BAMBUSER : Decisions from Bambuser's Annual General Meeting April 4, 2019
AQ
03/07BAMBUSER : releases Annual Report 2018
PU
More news
Chart BAMBUSER AB
Duration : Period :
Bambuser AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Maryam Ghahremani Chief Executive Officer
Fredrik Johan Ramberg Chairman
Ingvar Svensson Chief Financial Officer
Martin Storsjö Chief Technology Officer
Alexander Malcolm MacIntyre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAMBUSER AB0
ACCENTURE26.81%119 887
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION16.37%117 285
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.19%110 801
VMWARE, INC.44.38%81 229
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.44%70 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About