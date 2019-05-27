Bambuser : Last day of trading of paid-up shares

Stockholm May 27th, 2019

Last day of trading of paid-up shares in Bambuser AB (publ)

In April/May 2019, Bambuser AB completed a rights issue of shares, in which the public was also given the opportunity to subscribe. Through the rights issue, 22,762,246 number of shares were issued. The last day for trading with paid-up shares (BTA) is May 29, 2019.

22,762,246 shares will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and these are expected to be distributed to the respective VP account / depot on June 5. After registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the total number of shares in Bambuser AB will amount to 37,937,077 shares, which gives a share capital of SEK 1,896,854.

For further information regarding the rights issue, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission | 08 5030 1582 | oscar.kallen@mangold.se

Certified Advisor

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB | 040-20 02 50 | ca@vhcorp.se

Contact information

Fredrik Ramberg, Chairman of the board | +46 (0) 703 620 815 | fredrik@ramadvisor.se Maryam Ghahremani, CEO | +46 (0) 708 720 266 | maryam@bambuser.com

or visit: bambuser​ .com/ir

About Bambuser AB

Bambuser is a Swedish software company that offers B2B solutions for live video. Since 2007, the company has developed a platform for interactive live video broadcasting that enables live streaming from mobile phones and webcams to the Internet and Bambuser's live streaming technology has, over the years, been reached by millions of news consumers through companies such as CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Sky News Arabia.

