Ban Loong : FURTHER DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 30)

FURTHER DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

AND

FURTHER EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE OF

THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

Reference is made the announcements (the "Announcements") of Ban Loong Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 14 October 2019, 4 November 2019, 18 November 2019, 2 December 2019, 16 December 2019, 31 December 2019, 31 January 2020, 14 February 2020, 28 February 2020, 31 March 2020 and 3 May 2020 regarding the connected transaction in relation to the Subscription of Convertible Bonds by Yunnan Baiyao Group, the delays in dispatch of Circular and the extensions of Long Stop Date. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

FURTHER DELAY IN DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR

As additional time is required for the Company to prepare and finalize the Circular, the Company now expects that the dispatch of the Circular will be further delayed to a date falling on or before 31 August 2020.