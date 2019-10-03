Log in
Banc of California : Announces Schedule of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/03/2019

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release 2019 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing 888-317-6003, and referencing event code 1817922. A live audio webcast will also be available and the webcast link will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.bancofcal.com/investor. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with approximately $9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the “Bank”). The Bank has 43 offices including 32 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by Banc of California, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and Banc of California, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.


© Business Wire 2019
