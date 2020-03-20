Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Genoa, 20 March 2020 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to applicable regulations in force, it has today published the documentation concerning the items on the Agenda of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders called for 20 April 2020.

The afore-mentioned documents have been made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.