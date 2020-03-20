Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia    CRG   IT0005108763

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/03 01:52:54 am
0.0015 EUR   --.--%
02:24pNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
02:02pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Notice of publication of document
PU
02/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice of publication of document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Genoa, 20 March 2020 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to applicable regulations in force, it has today published the documentation concerning the items on the Agenda of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders called for 20 April 2020.

The afore-mentioned documents have been made available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

+39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 17:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASS
02:24pNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
02:02pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of document
PU
02/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Press release
PU
02/25BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minu..
PU
01/31BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : newly established Board of Directors appo..
PU
01/31UBS EUROPE PROBED IN ITALY IN ASSET : sources
RE
01/31BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appoints n..
PU
01/30BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : sells 600 shares of the Bank of Italy's s..
PU
01/30BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Rectification of BoD Candidates' Declarat..
PU
01/28Six euro zone banks fall short of ECB capital demands
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura Chairman
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA0.00%1 215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.81%262 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%244 105
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%192 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.81%184 965
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%132 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group