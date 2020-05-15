Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Notice to Savings Shareholders

Log in
05/15/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,915,163,696.00, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT no. 03285880104

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

NOTICE TO SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

In relation to the call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A., Savings Shareholders are hereby reminded that, pursuant to Art. 35 of the Company's Articles of Association on the option to convert savings shares into ordinary shares, Conversion Requests may not be submitted from today's date to the day (inclusive) on which the Shareholders' Meeting is held.

Genoa, 30 April 2020

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 16:04:05 UTC
