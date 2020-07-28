Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia    CRG   IT0005108763

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO

(CRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

COMUNICATO STAMPA

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MINUTES

Genova, 28 July 2020 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to regulations in force, it has today published the minutes of CARIGE S.p.A.'s Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders of 30 June 2020.

The meeting minutes are available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

COMMUNICATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

investor.relations@carige.it

relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:52 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASS
11:21aBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minu..
PU
06/05NOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
06/05NOTICE OF CALL : Special Savings Shareholders' Meeting - June 30, 2020
PU
05/29BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : .P.A. – Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/19BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minu..
PU
05/18BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minu..
PU
05/15BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice to Savings Shareholders
PU
05/15NOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
05/15BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of Ordinary and Extraordinary Shar..
PU
04/29BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice to Savings Shareholders (ita)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 207 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2018 -273 M -320 M -320 M
Net Debt 2018 6 665 M 7 805 M 7 805 M
P/E ratio 2018 -0,30x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 1 134 M 1 335 M 1 328 M
EV / Sales 2017 -41,2x
EV / Sales 2018 32,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 098
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura Chairman
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA0.00%1 335
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group