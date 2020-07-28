Banca Carige S p A Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minutes

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MINUTES

Genova, 28 July 2020 - Banca CARIGE S.p.A. informs that, pursuant to regulations in force, it has today published the minutes of CARIGE S.p.A.'s Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders of 30 June 2020.

The meeting minutes are available at the Bank's registered office, on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it(under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com) and through all other means allowed by applicable regulations in force.