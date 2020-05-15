Log in
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO

(CRG)
Notice of Call: excerpt

05/15/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,915,163,696.00, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT no. 03285880104

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

(pursuant to Art. 125-bis, para. 1, of Leg. Decree no. 58/1998)

We announce that the Notice of Call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A.

  • Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia has been published on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will be held in one call at the Head Office in Genoa, Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, at 10:30 a.m. on 29 May 2020, to resolve upon the following

AGENDA

Extraordinary session

  1. Proposal for the optional conversion of the Company's savings shares into ordinary shares. Ensuing amendments to the Articles of Association. Related and ensuing resolutions
  2. Proposal for a reverse split of ordinary and savings shares outstanding, at a ratio of 1 (one) new ordinary share issued, with regular dividend entitlement, for every 1,000 (one thousand) ordinary shares held and 1 (one) new savings share, with regular dividend entitlement, for every 1,000 (one thousand) savings shares held. Ensuing amendment to art. 5 of the Articles of Association. Related and ensuing resolutions

Ordinary session

  1. Waiver of the liability actions against former Chairman Cesare Castelbarco Albani and former CEO Piero Luigi Montani
  2. Engagement of the independent auditing firm for financial years 2021-2029 and related resolutions
  3. Report on the Remuneration Policy and compensation paid
  4. Third-partyliability insurance for members of the corporate bodies

Due to the COVID-19 crisis and pursuant to the health emergency provisions set forth in art. 106 of Law Decree no. 18 of

17 March 2020:

  1. entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote are only allowed through the Appointed Representative under art. 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance who may be conferred proxies and/or sub-proxies under art. 135-novies of the Consolidated Law on Finance as an exception to art. 135-undecies, under the terms set out in the Notice of Call. The physical presence of Shareholders at the Shareholders' Meeting shall not be allowed;
  2. the members of the management and control bodies, the Appointed Representative and - in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and the Shareholders' Meeting regulations - the managers, employees of the Bank and subsidiaries of the Banca CARIGE Group, representatives of the Independent Auditing firm and other persons whose attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is deemed useful by the Chairman for discussion of the items on the agenda and a smooth running of the Shareholders' Meeting proceedings, will be allowed to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting also by means of remote communication, ensuring, among other aspects, the identification of participants, with no need for the Chairman and the designated Notary Public to be located in the same place.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:

  • entitlement to attend and vote (with 20 May 2020 as the record date);
  • representation at the Meeting via the Appointed Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;
  • exercise of the right to make questions, add items to the agenda and submit new proposals for resolution;
  • availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including Reports on agenda items;

is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.

Genoa, 29 April 2020

for the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 16:04:05 UTC
