Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia    CRG   IT0005108763

BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO

(CRG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 01/03 01:52:54 am
0.0015 EUR   --.--%
02:24pNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
02:02pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Notice of publication of document
PU
02/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA : Press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice of call: excerpt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 02:24pm EDT

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,915,163,696.00, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT no. 03285880104

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

(pursuant to art. 125-bis, para. 1, Legislative Decree. no. 58/1998)

We inform that the Notice of Call of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia to be held in one call on 20 April 2020 at 10:30 a.m., has been published on the

corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will resolve

upon the following

AGENDA

  1. Update by the Common Representative of savings shareholders on the court challenge filed against the resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders on 20 September 2019. Decisions on the continuation of judicial activities undertaken and their funding. Related and ensuing resolutions
  2. Increasing the Fund established under art. 146, paragraph 1, letter c, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Related and ensuing resolutions

In compliance with the provisions of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020 ("Measures to strengthen the national health

service and support economically families, workers and businesses in relation to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency" - the "Decreto Cura Italia" decree) and decision no. 187 of 11 March 2020 of the Board of Notaries of Milan, without prejudice to any further provisions that may be issued on the subject:

  • the Meeting will be held at the office of Notary Public, Mr. Lorenzo Anselmi, at Via Martin Piaggio 13, Genoa, and shall be deemed to be summoned and held at the place where the Notary taking the minutes is located;
  • savings shareholders may cast their vote, without prejudice to the recommendations regarding their entitlement to attend and to vote, only by granting a proxy to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), as instructed below.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:

  • entitlement to participate and vote (with record date being 7 April 2020);
  • representation at the Meeting via the Designated Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;
  • exercise of the right to make questions, add items to the agenda and submit new proposals for resolution;
  • availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including the Report on agenda items by the Common
    Representative of Savings Shareholders;

is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.

Genoa, 20 March 2020

For the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 18:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASS
02:24pNOTICE OF CALL : excerpt
PU
02:02pBANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Notice of publication of document
PU
02/26BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Press release
PU
02/25BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Publication of Shareholders' Meeting Minu..
PU
01/31BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : newly established Board of Directors appo..
PU
01/31UBS EUROPE PROBED IN ITALY IN ASSET : sources
RE
01/31BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting appoints n..
PU
01/30BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : sells 600 shares of the Bank of Italy's s..
PU
01/30BANCA CARIGE S P A CASSA DI RISPARMI : Rectification of BoD Candidates' Declarat..
PU
01/28Six euro zone banks fall short of ECB capital demands
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 134 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Francesco Guido Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vincenzo Calandra Buonaura Chairman
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Sabrina Bruno Independent Director
Paola Demartini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE S.P.A. - CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI GENOVA E IMPERIA0.00%1 215
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-38.81%262 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.01%244 105
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%192 957
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-39.81%184 965
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.80%132 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group