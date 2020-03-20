Notice of call: excerpt

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share capital EUR 1,915,163,696.00, fully paid-in

Genoa Companies' Register - Tax Code - VAT no. 03285880104

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF SAVINGS SHAREHOLDERS

(pursuant to art. 125-bis, para. 1, Legislative Decree. no. 58/1998)

We inform that the Notice of Call of the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia to be held in one call on 20 April 2020 at 10:30 a.m., has been published on the

corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will resolve

upon the following

AGENDA

Update by the Common Representative of savings shareholders on the court challenge filed against the resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Meeting of Ordinary Shareholders on 20 September 2019. Decisions on the continuation of judicial activities undertaken and their funding. Related and ensuing resolutions Increasing the Fund established under art. 146, paragraph 1, letter c, of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Related and ensuing resolutions

In compliance with the provisions of Law Decree no. 18 of 17 March 2020 ("Measures to strengthen the national health

service and support economically families, workers and businesses in relation to the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency" - the "Decreto Cura Italia" decree) and decision no. 187 of 11 March 2020 of the Board of Notaries of Milan, without prejudice to any further provisions that may be issued on the subject:

the Meeting will be held at the office of Notary Public, Mr. Lorenzo Anselmi, at Via Martin Piaggio 13, Genoa, and shall be deemed to be summoned and held at the place where the Notary taking the minutes is located;

savings shareholders may cast their vote, without prejudice to the recommendations regarding their entitlement to attend and to vote, only by granting a proxy to the Designated Representative pursuant to art. 135- undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF), as instructed below.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:

entitlement to participate and vote (with record date being 7 April 2020);

representation at the Meeting via the Designated Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;

exercise of the right to make questions, add items to the agenda and submit new proposals for resolution;

availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including the Report on agenda items by the Common

Representative of Savings Shareholders;

is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.

Genoa, 20 March 2020

For the Board of Directors

The Chairman