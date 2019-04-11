Log in
BANCA CARIGE SPA

(CRG)
Banca Carige : ECB extends deadline for binding bids for Italy's Carige to mid-May - sources

04/11/2019 | 06:03am EDT

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has pushed back a deadline to submit binding bids for troubled Italian lender Carige to mid-May so as to give a specialist fund run by BlackRock more time, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The BlackRock fund has remained as the only buyer still known to be considering a bid. One of the sources said it needed more time to study a possible offer, given all the moving parts involved.

Carige was placed under special administration at the start of the year after its top investor blocked a planned capital raising, derailing an industry-financed rescue plan.

The ECB has extended by six weeks an original April 5 deadline, one source said. The first source said there was no set deadline but "a process made up of several steps which is expected to conclude in the first part of May."

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Andrea Mandala, editing by Valentina Za)

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 441 M
EBIT 2019 8,00 M
Net income 2019 -271 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 84,2 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Paolo Fiorentino Director
Ilaria Queirolo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA0.00%95
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.43%342 130
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%295 847
BANK OF AMERICA17.25%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.76%237 886
WELLS FARGO3.71%217 060
