Banca Carige : Esito della sollecitazione di deleghe di voto

PRESS RELEASE COMUNICATO STAMPA ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARI TENUTASI IN DATA 20 SETTEMBRE 2019 ESITO DELLA SOLLECITAZIONE DI DELEGHE DI VOTO Genova, 20 settembre 2019 - Banca Carige S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia in amministrazione straordinaria ("Carige", la "Banca" o il "Promotore"), in qualità di promotore della sollecitazione di deleghe di voto in relazione all'Assemblea Straordinaria tenutasi in data odierna, ai sensi dell'art. 137, comma 5, del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/1999, comunica: di aver ricevuto n. 913 deleghe valide, efficaci e munite di istruzioni di voto per complessive n. 2.555.193.321 azioni ordinarie, pari al 4,623% circa del capitale sociale;

di aver ricevuto ulteriori n. 6 deleghe formalmente invalide per complessive n. 6.352.500 azioni, pari allo 0,011% circa del capitale sociale; e che 31 deleghe rappresentative di 42.931.749 azioni, pari allo 0,078% circa del capitale sociale non sono state ammesse al voto per assenza della comunicazione dell'intermediario;

di aver esercitato in relazione alla proposta contenuta nel prospetto di sollecitazione pubblicato in data 6 settembre 2019 le seguenti espressioni di voto: Proposta di deliberazione relativa all'unico punto all'ordine del giorno (A. aumentare il capitale sociale a pagamento e in via inscindibile, con esclusione del diritto di opzione ai sensi dell'art. 2441, commi 5 e 6, del codice civile, per un importo di complessivi Euro 700.000.000,00 (settecentomilioni/00), comprensivo di sovrapprezzo, mediante emissione di complessive n. 700.000.000.000 (settecentomiliardi) nuove azioni ordinarie della Società aventi le medesime caratteristiche di quelle in circolazione alla data di emissione, al prezzo di sottoscrizione di Euro 0,001 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo) per azione, da offrire in sottoscrizione come segue: (i) una prima tranche destinata allo Schema Volontario di Intervento del Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi, da liberarsi mediante compensazione con il credito derivante dalle obbligazioni subordinate denominate "Banca Carige S.p.A. 2018-2028 Tasso Fisso Tier II" dallo stesso possedute per un importo nominale corrispondente ("Prima Tranche"); (ii) una seconda tranche destinata a Cassa Centrale Banca Credito Cooperativo Italiano S.p.A. (e/o, in tutto o in parte, a società da questa controllata) ("Seconda Tranche"); (iii) una terza tranche destinata agli azionisti della Società ("Terza Tranche"); e (iv) una quarta tranche destinata al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi ("Quarta Tranche"); B. emettere massimi n. 21.250.000.000 (ventunomiliardiduecentocinquantamilioni) "Warrant Banca Carige S.p.A. 2020-2022" da assegnare gratuitamente agli azionisti che abbiano sottoscritto azioni emesse a valere sulla Terza Tranche di cui al precedente punto A.(iii), nel rapporto di 1 (uno) warrant ogni 4 (quattro) azioni ordinarie sottoscritte ed emesse; con ulteriore aumento del capitale sociale a pagamento e in via scindibile per un importo di massimi nominali Euro 21.250.000,00 (ventunomilioniduecentocinquantamila/00), oltre a eventuale sovrapprezzo, a servizio dell'esercizio dei warrant, mediante emissione, anche in una o più volte, di massime n. 21.250.000.000 (ventunomiliardiduecentocinquantamilioni) nuove azioni ordinarie della Società aventi le medesime caratteristiche di quelle in circolazione alla data di emissione; richiesta di ammissione a quotazione dei warrant e approvazione del relativo regolamento; C. modifiche conseguenti dell'art. 5 dello statuto sociale e deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.; deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti): voto favorevole per n. 2.123.370.795 azioni, pari al 3,842% circa del totale delle azioni ordinarie; 2 voto contrario per n. 32.966.281 azioni, pari allo 0,060% circa del totale delle azioni ordinarie;

astensione per n. 398.703.557 azioni, pari allo 0,721% circa del totale delle azioni ordinarie;

di avere inoltre ricevuto un'ulteriore delega priva dell'indicazione di voto per 152.688 azioni. Per quanto riguarda l'esito della votazione relativa all'unico punto all'ordine del giorno, l'Assemblea straordinaria ha approvato la realizzazione della manovra complessiva di rafforzamento patrimoniale del Gruppo - formalizzata con l'accordo quadro firmato il 9 agosto u.s. fra il Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), lo Schema Volontario di Intervento del FITD (SVI) e la Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano (CCB). Ai sensi del combinato disposto degli articoli 137, comma 5 e 136, comma 3, del Regolamento Emittenti, il presente comunicato è stato pubblicato mediante la contestuale trasmissione alla Consob, a Borsa Italiana S.p.A. e a Monte Titoli S.p.A., e messo a disposizione sul sito internet del Promotore www.gruppocarige.it. Per ulteriori dettagli relativamente a quanto deliberato dall'assemblea straordinaria degli azionisti, si rimanda al comunicato stampa diffuso dalla Banca in data odierna. INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH COMUNICAZIONE tel. +39 010 579 4877 tel. +39 010 579 3380 investor.relations@carige.it relazioni.esterne@carige.it This announcement is only directed at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Other persons should not rely or act upon this announcement or any of its contents. This announcement has been prepared for information purposes only. In particular, this announcement may not be taken or transmitted into the United States, Canada or Japan or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada or Japan. This announcement is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities neither in the United States nor in any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Banca Carige S.p.A. (the "Company") does not intend to register or conduct any public offer of securities in the United States. Distribution of the announcement and any information contained in it in any other jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this information comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. No reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document, or any material discussed in the context of such document, or on its completeness, accuracy and fairness. Although care has been taken to ensure that the announcement is materially accurate, and that the opinions expressed are reasonable, the contents of this material has not been verified by the Company, its shareholders, consultants and advisors. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given on behalf of Company, its shareholders, consultants and advisors, or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this document or any other material discussed in the context of this announcement. None of the Company, its shareholders, consultants and advisors, or any of their respective members, directors, officers or employees or any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Certain statements contained in this announcement may be statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on third party sources and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's and/or Group Banca Carige's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets and future developments in the markets where the Group participates or is seeking to participate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. There is no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. Any decision to purchase securities in the context of an offering of securities, if any, should be made solely on the basis of information contained in an offering circular or prospectus published in relation to such an offering. The forward-looking information contained herein represent the subjective views of the management of the Company and has been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions and subjective judgments which may prove to be incorrect and, accordingly, actual results may vary. They represent the subjective views of the management of the Company and are based on significant assumptions. Industry experts, business analysts or other persons may disagree with these views, assumptions and judgments, including without limitation the management's view of the market and the prospects for the Company. Any forward- looking statements in this announcement are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause the Company's actual results and performance to differ materially from any expected future results or performance expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. To the extent applicable, the industry and market data contained in this announcement has come from official or thirdparty sources. Third-party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness or sufficiency of such data. The Company has not independently verified the data contained therein. Attachments Original document

