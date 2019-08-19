Banca Carige : Excerpt of Notice Call

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register
EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
(pursuant to Art. 125-bis, para. 1, of Leg. Decree no. 58/1998)
We announce that the Notice of Call of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A.
Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia under Temporary Administration has been published on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The meeting will be held in one call at the Tower Genova Airport - Hotel & Conference Center, Via Pionieri ed Aviatori d'Italia 44, Genoa, on 20 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m., to resolve upon the following
AGENDA
Proposal to:
increase the share capital for consideration, inseparably and with exclusion of the right of option pursuant to art. 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by an overall amount of EUR 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million/--), including premium, via the issuance of 700,000,000,000 (seven hundred billion) new ordinary shares of the Company having the same characteristics as shares outstanding as at the date of issuance, at a subscription price of EUR 0.001 (including share premium) per share, to be offered for subscription as follows: (i) a first tranche reserved for the Voluntary Intervention Scheme of the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, to be effected as an offset against credit arising from the subordinated bonds
"2018-2028 Banca Carige S.p.A. Fixed Rate Tier II" held by VIS for an equivalent nominal amount ("First Tranche"); (ii) a second tranche reserved for Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano S.p.A. (and/or, in whole or in part, one of its subsidiaries) ("Second Tranche"), (iii) a third tranche reserved for the Company's shareholders ("Third Tranche"); and (iv) a fourth tranche reserved for the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund ("Fourth Tranche");
issue up to 21,250,000,000 (twenty one billion two hundred fifty million) "2020-2022 Banca Carige S.p.A. Warrants " to be assigned free of charge to the shareholders who have subscribed for shares issued as part of the Third Tranche under item A.(iii) above, at a ratio of 1 (one) warrant for every 4 (four) ordinary shares subscribed for and issued; separably, via an additional, dedicated capital increase for consideration, by a nominal amount of up to EUR 21,250,000.00 (twenty one million two hundred fifty thousand/--), in addition to share premium if any, in which the warrants will be exercised, via the issuance, including in one or more tranches, of up to 21,250,000,000 (twenty one billion two hundred fifty million) new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as shares outstanding as at the date of
issuance; request for admission of the Warrants to listing and approval of the Warrants Regulations;
C. ensuing amendments to art. 5 of the Articles of Association; related and ensuing resolutions.
Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:
entitlement to participate and vote (with record date being 11 September 2019);
representation at the Meeting by proxy and via the Designated Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;
the right to ask questions;
availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including Reports on agenda items;
is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.
Genoa, 19th August 2019
The Temporary Administrators
(Mr. Fabio Innocenzi - Mr. Raffaele Lener - Mr. Pietro Modiano)
