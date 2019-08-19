Banca Carige : Excerpt of Notice Call

issue up to 21,250,000,000 (twenty one billion two hundred fifty million)

increase the share capital for consideration, inseparably and with exclusion of the right of option pursuant to art. 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by an overall amount of EUR 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred

Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia under Temporary Administration has been published on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it

We announce that the Notice of Call of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A.

(pursuant to Art. 125-bis, para. 1, of Leg. Decree no. 58/1998)

EXCERPT OF NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Parent Company of the Banca CARIGE Group included in the Bank of Italy's Banking Groups Register

issuance; request for admission of the Warrants to listing and approval of the Warrants Regulations;

C. ensuing amendments to art. 5 of the Articles of Association; related and ensuing resolutions.

Information on the share capital, together with the terms and conditions for:

entitlement to participate and vote (with record date being 11 September 2019);

representation at the Meeting by proxy and via the Designated Representative, Computershare S.p.A.;

the right to ask questions;

availability of Shareholders' Meeting documents, including Reports on agenda items;

is provided in the Notice of Call, which can be found on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings.

Genoa, 19th August 2019

The Temporary Administrators

(Mr. Fabio Innocenzi - Mr. Raffaele Lener - Mr. Pietro Modiano)