Banca Carige : Gianluca Brancadoro appointed chair of Banca Carige's Surveillance Committee

GIANLUCA BRANCADORO APPOINTED CHAIR OF BANCA CARIGE'S

SURVEILLANCE COMMITTEE

Genoa, 4 January 2019 - Banca Carige's Surveillance Committee, established on 2 January 2019, has appointed professor and lawyer Gianluca Brancadoro as its Chair, pursuant to art. 71 of the Italian Consolidated Banking Law.

The newly-appointed Chair of the Surveillance Committee established as part of Carige's Temporary Administration has extensive experience in corporate law, financial markets and insolvency proceedings.

Gianluca Brancadoro, professor of Commercial Law at the University of Teramo, is a partner in the law firm Studio Brancadoro - Mirabile, with offices in Rome and Milan. A consultant to leading industrial and financial groups, Mr. Brancadoro has, over the last three years, been the Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors at S.G.A. Spa, Società per la Gestione di Attività , the asset management company wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance specialising in NPE management and collection.