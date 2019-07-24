Banca Carige : Italian banks consider conditions set by CCB for Carige rescue unacceptable - press

Cassa Centrale Banca (CCB) asked to reduce the size of its future investment in Carige and a timeline of four years to buy FITD shares in the Genoa-based lender at a high discount, according to the report.

Talks were still ongoing, as a CCB board meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, the report added.

FITD kicked off on Tuesday a 900 million euro (804 million pounds) rescue process for Carige via the conversion of around 313 million euros of a bond into shares, ahead of a Thursday deadline set by the European Central Bank to find a solution for the troubled lender.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Christian Schmollinger)