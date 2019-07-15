Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Banca Carige SpA    CRG   IT0005108763

BANCA CARIGE SPA

(CRG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Banca Carige : Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca to take 10% stake of Carige under rescue plan - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 09:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's cooperative bank Cassa Centrale Banca is expected to take an initial 10% stake in Carige under a rescue plan for the ailing lender that will also involve banking fund FITD, a source close to the FITD said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, FITD said its shareholders would vote on July 23 on the planned conversion of a 320 million euro (£287 million) Carige bond held by the FITD into equity.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, written by Giulio Piovaccari)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANCA CARIGE SPA
09:44aBANCA CARIGE : Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca to take 10% stake of Carige under re..
RE
07/12Italy's economy minister hopes Atlantia will buy stake in Alitalia
RE
07/08Italy struggles to come up with Carige rescue plan - sources
RE
06/27Loan manager Credito Fondiario taps Goldman in Italy expansion - sources
RE
06/25Carige needs bigger cash injection under latest rescue plan - source
RE
06/24APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Italian banks reject Apollo's rescue plan for Car..
RE
06/19APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : U.S. fund Apollo presents rescue plan for Italy's..
RE
06/05BANCA CARIGE : Italy's government to extend state guarantees for Carige bond iss..
RE
05/23BLACKROCK : Italy's Salvini says League party ready to back state rescue of Cari..
RE
05/22EXCLUSIVE : Europe's bank supervisors want Carige closed if no buyer found - sou..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -119 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,01x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,02x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 84,2 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01  €
Last Close Price 0,00  €
Spread / Highest target 567%
Spread / Average Target 567%
Spread / Lowest Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabio Massimo Genovese Chief Financial Officer
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Paolo Fiorentino Director
Ilaria Queirolo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA0.00%95
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.11%370 083
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.24%279 743
BANK OF AMERICA19.52%279 161
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.78%211 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.56%200 723
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About