Banca Carige : Italy's Cassa Centrale Banca to take 10% stake of Carige under rescue plan - source
0
07/15/2019 | 09:44am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's cooperative bank Cassa Centrale Banca is expected to take an initial 10% stake in Carige under a rescue plan for the ailing lender that will also involve banking fund FITD, a source close to the FITD said on Monday.
Earlier on Monday, FITD said its shareholders would vote on July 23 on the planned conversion of a 320 million euro (£287 million) Carige bond held by the FITD into equity.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, written by Giulio Piovaccari)