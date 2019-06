The current deadline for requesting the guarantee expires on June 30.

Carige had issued in January 2 billion euros (1.7 billion pounds) in state-guaranteed debt after Rome approved an emergency liquidity measure to prop up the ailing bank.

The bonds that could be covered by guarantee could be up to 3 billion euros.

