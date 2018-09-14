Banca Carige : Leading Carige investors told to seek regulatory clearance over stake

Log in
Banca Carige SpA

BANCA CARIGE SPA (CRG)
09/14/2018 | 08:46am CEST
FILE PHOTO: the logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Three leading investors in Italy's Carige will have their voting rights capped at 10 percent at a key shareholder meeting next week unless they gain regulatory clearance for the their combined 15.2 percent stake, the bank said.

Carige, Italy's last remaining large problem bank, holds a shareholder meeting on Sept. 20 to elect a new board and try to solve a governance crisis that has irked European Central Bank supervisors.

Carige's top shareholder, local businessman Vittorio Malacalza, is seeking to oust CEO Paolo Fiorentino after pushing out his two predecessors over the past four years.

A regulatory filing on Thursday showed Malacalza, who has become the single largest investor in Carige after backing three successive cash calls since 2014, had further raised his stake to 27.56 percent.

Malacalza has submitted a list of board nominees proposing to replace Fiorentino with UBS banker Fabio Innocenzi.

Pitted against Malacalza are three prominent shareholders in Carige led by Italian financier Raffaele Mincione.

They together hold 15.2 percent of Carige and have agreed to jointly back a separate list of board candidates aiming to keep Fiorentino in his job.

Carige said in a statement on Thursday night it had received a letter from the Bank of Italy saying the regulator had informed the three shareholders they lacked the authorisation needed for a banking stake larger than 10 percent.

The three investors now have 15 days to obtain the necessary clearance or they won't be able to exercise their voting rights for the part exceeding the 10 percent threshold, it said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 506 M
EBIT 2018 20,0 M
Net income 2018 13,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 483 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Fiorentino CEO, Director & General Manager
Giulio Gallazzi Chairman
Andrea Soro Chief Financial Officer
Remo Angelo Checconi Director
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA7.41%565
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.15%380 049
BANK OF AMERICA2.10%303 942
WELLS FARGO-9.35%269 415
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%267 710
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.84%219 563
