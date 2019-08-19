Banca Carige : Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Registered Office: Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Genoa Share Capital EUR 1,845,163,696.00, fully paid-in
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
The parties entitled to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia under Temporary Administration are called to attend the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held in one call at the Tower Genova Airport - Hotel & Conference Center, Via Pionieri ed Aviatori d'Italia 44, Genoa, on Friday, 20 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m., to resolve upon the following
AGENDA
Proposal to:
increase the share capital for consideration, inseparably and with exclusion of the right of option pursuant to art. 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by an overall amount of EUR 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred million/--), including premium, via the issuance of 700,000,000,000 (seven hundred billion) new ordinary shares of the Company having the same characteristics as shares outstanding as at the date of issuance, at a subscription price of EUR 0.001 (including share premium) per share, to be offered for subscription as follows: (i) a first tranche reserved for the Voluntary Intervention Scheme of the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund, to be effected as an offset against credit arising from the subordinated bonds
"2018-2028 Banca Carige S.p.A. Fixed Rate Tier II" held by VIS for an equivalent nominal amount ("First Tranche"); (ii) a second tranche reserved for Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano S.p.A. (and/or, in whole or in part, one of its subsidiaries) ("Second Tranche"), (iii) a third tranche reserved for the Company's shareholders ("Third Tranche"); and (iv) a fourth tranche reserved for the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund ("Fourth Tranche");
issue up to 21,250,000,000 (twenty one billion two hundred fifty million) "2020-2022 Banca
Carige S.p.A. Warrants " to be assigned free of charge to the shareholders who have subscribed for shares issued as part of the Third Tranche under item A.(iii) above, at a ratio of 1 (one) warrant for every 4 (four) ordinary shares subscribed for and issued; separably, via an additional, dedicated capital increase for consideration, by a nominal amount of up to EUR 21,250,000.00 (twenty one million two hundred fifty thousand/--), in addition to share premium if any, in which the warrants will be exercised, via the issuance, including in one or more tranches, of up to 21,250,000,000 (twenty one billion two hundred fifty million) new ordinary shares of the Company, having the same characteristics as shares outstanding as at the date of issuance; request for admission of the Warrants to listing and approval of the Warrants Regulations;
ensuing amendments to art. 5 of the Articles of Association; related and ensuing resolutions.
Entitlement to attend and vote
Pursuant to art. 83-sexies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "Consolidated Law on Finance" or "TUF"), entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote is attested by a communication to the Bank by a qualified financial intermediary in favour of the subject vested with voting rights arising from the ordinary shares on the basis of the intermediary's records at the close of business on Wednesday, 11 September 2019, i.e. the seventh trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (a.k.a. the record date).
In this regard, it is noted that, based on the share capital filed with the Companies' Register as at today amounting to EUR 1,845,163,696.00, the share capital is represented by 55,265,855,473 ordinary shares, each share entitling to one vote. The Bank holds 219,511 treasury shares.
Credit and debit records entered on the accounts after this deadline shall not be considered for the purpose of entitling to the exercise of voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting. Purchasers of shares after the record date will thus not be entitled to attend the meeting and vote.
The intermediary's notice shall be received by the Bank by the end of the third trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by Tuesday,17 September 2019. Entitlement to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting remains, however, valid when the notices are received by the Bank after the above deadline, as long as prior to the beginning of the Shareholders Meeting proceedings.
Attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is governed by the applicable laws and regulations in force, as well as by the provisions of the existing Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, which are available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, under Governance/Company documents.
Representation at the Shareholders' Meeting
Every shareholder entitled to exercise the right to vote may be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting in compliance with the provisions of the law, by signing the proxy form attached to the authorised intermediary's notice or by filling out the proxy form available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The proxy may also be granted via an electronic document signed electronically and may be notified using the specific application available in the same section of the website (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Electronic proxy notification).
After having certified -under his responsibility- the identity of the delegating party and conformity of the proxy form to the original, the representative may deliver or transmit a copy of the proxy in place of the original.
In compliance with regulations in force, the representative shall retain the original of the proxy form and keep track of any voting instructions received, for a period of one year from closure of the Shareholders' Meeting.
Pursuant to regulations in force, shareholders may grant written proxies, free of charge, to the Bank's Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance.
The Company has designated Computershare S.p.A., with registered office at Via Nizza 262/73, Turin, as the Representative on whom shareholders with voting rights may confer written proxies with voting instructions for all or a number of items on the agenda by the end of the second trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by Wednesday, 18 September 2019. The proxy shall be conferred on the aforementioned Designated Representative by means of the specific form available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings, and shall only be valid for proposals for which voting instructions are provided. Proxies and voting instructions conferred on the Designated Representative may be revoked by the same date.
If, for technical reasons, proxy forms cannot be made available electronically, they can be obtained upon request calling +39 (0)11-0923200, and will in any case be available at the registered office.
For notification, including by electronic means, of the proxies to the Bank's Designated Representative, please follow the instructions in the forms.
The intermediary's notice to the Bank, certifying the entitlement to participate and exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting, is also required in the event a proxy is granted: without such notification, the proxy shall be considered null and void.
Addition of items to the agenda and submission of new proposals for resolution
Pursuant to art. 72, paragraph 6, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 385/1993, the agenda is set exclusively by the Temporary Administrators and may not be amended by the Shareholders. Therefore, additions to the Agenda or the submission of additional resolution proposals by the shareholders are not allowed.
Right to ask questions
Pursuant to art. 127-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance, shareholders with voting rights may ask questions in relation to the items on the agenda even prior to the Shareholders' Meeting, using the specific IT application available in the Governance/Shareholders' Meetings section of the corporate website. Questions received prior to the Shareholders' Meeting will be answered during the meeting, at the latest. A single reply may be provided to questions with the same content.
Questions submitted prior to the Shareholders' Meeting must be received by the third day prior to the date set for the meeting, i.e. by Tuesday, 17 September 2019.
Entitlement to exercise this right shall be proven by a notice transmitted to the Bank by a qualified intermediary pursuant to art. 83-quinquies, paragraph 3, of the Consolidated Law on Finance or, alternatively, by a notice certifying entitlement to participate in the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote given under art. 83-sexies, para. 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance.
Documentation
The documentation concerning the Agenda (including the Temporary Administrators' Reports for the Shareholders' Meeting) will be made available, under the terms and through the means set out by regulations in force, at the Bank's registered office (in Genoa, Via Cassa di Risparmio 15, Affari Societari e di Gruppo), on the authorised storage portal "e-Market-STORAGE" and on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings, with shareholders entitled to obtain copies thereof. The forms that shareholders may use for proxy voting, as indicated above, are likewise available on the website, which also provides information on the amount of share capital, including the number and category of shares in which it is divided.
This notice is published -pursuant to art. 125-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance and art. 84 of the Issuers' Regulation, as well as art. 10 of the Articles of Association- on the Bank's corporate website www.gruppocarige.it (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings), on the authorised storage portal "eMarket STORAGEat www.emarketstorage.com and, as an excerpt -pursuant to art. 125-bis, para. 1, of the Consolidated Law on Finance- in the Italian financial daily "Il Sole 24 Ore".
Genoa, 19th August 2019
The Temporary Administrators
(Mr. Fabio Innocenzi - Mr. Raffaele Lener - Mr. Pietro Modiano)
Meeting participants are kindly requested to arrive in advance of the scheduled starting time, so as to facilitate admission procedures and, consequently ensure that the meeting begins on time.
Please note that registration will be possible from 9:30 a.m.
Please note that the Notice of Participation is required even when shares are deposited at CARIGE S.p.A. Please produce an identification document to attend the Shareholders' Meeting.
For any further clarification or information, the Ufficio Affari Societari e di Gruppo (Group and Corporate Affairs office) (toll-free number: 800-335577) is available Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
