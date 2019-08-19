Banca Carige : Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

increase the share capital for consideration, inseparably and with exclusion of the right of option pursuant to art. 2441, paragraphs 5 and 6, of the Italian Civil Code, by an overall amount of EUR 700,000,000.00 (seven hundred

The parties entitled to vote in the Shareholders' Meeting of BANCA CARIGE S.p.A. - Cassa di Risparmio di Genova e Imperia under Temporary Administration are called to attend the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held in one call at the Tower Genova Airport - Hotel & Conference Center, Via Pionieri ed Aviatori d'Italia 44, Genoa, on Friday, 20 September 2019 at 10:30 a.m., to resolve upon the following

Entitlement to attend and vote

Pursuant to art. 83-sexies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (the "Consolidated Law on Finance" or "TUF"), entitlement to attend the Shareholders' Meeting and exercise the right to vote is attested by a communication to the Bank by a qualified financial intermediary in favour of the subject vested with voting rights arising from the ordinary shares on the basis of the intermediary's records at the close of business on Wednesday, 11 September 2019, i.e. the seventh trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (a.k.a. the record date).

In this regard, it is noted that, based on the share capital filed with the Companies' Register as at today amounting to EUR 1,845,163,696.00, the share capital is represented by 55,265,855,473 ordinary shares, each share entitling to one vote. The Bank holds 219,511 treasury shares.

Credit and debit records entered on the accounts after this deadline shall not be considered for the purpose of entitling to the exercise of voting rights at the Shareholders' Meeting. Purchasers of shares after the record date will thus not be entitled to attend the meeting and vote.

The intermediary's notice shall be received by the Bank by the end of the third trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by Tuesday,17 September 2019. Entitlement to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting remains, however, valid when the notices are received by the Bank after the above deadline, as long as prior to the beginning of the Shareholders Meeting proceedings.

Attendance at the Shareholders' Meeting is governed by the applicable laws and regulations in force, as well as by the provisions of the existing Shareholders' Meeting Regulations, which are available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, under Governance/Company documents.

Representation at the Shareholders' Meeting

Every shareholder entitled to exercise the right to vote may be represented at the Shareholders' Meeting in compliance with the provisions of the law, by signing the proxy form attached to the authorised intermediary's notice or by filling out the proxy form available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, in the section Governance/Shareholders' Meetings. The proxy may also be granted via an electronic document signed electronically and may be notified using the specific application available in the same section of the website (under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings/Electronic proxy notification).

After having certified -under his responsibility- the identity of the delegating party and conformity of the proxy form to the original, the representative may deliver or transmit a copy of the proxy in place of the original.

In compliance with regulations in force, the representative shall retain the original of the proxy form and keep track of any voting instructions received, for a period of one year from closure of the Shareholders' Meeting.

Pursuant to regulations in force, shareholders may grant written proxies, free of charge, to the Bank's Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

The Company has designated Computershare S.p.A., with registered office at Via Nizza 262/73, Turin, as the Representative on whom shareholders with voting rights may confer written proxies with voting instructions for all or a number of items on the agenda by the end of the second trading day prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting, i.e. by Wednesday, 18 September 2019. The proxy shall be conferred on the aforementioned Designated Representative by means of the specific form available on the corporate website www.gruppocarige.it, under Governance/Shareholders' Meetings, and shall only be valid for proposals for which voting instructions are provided. Proxies and voting instructions conferred on the Designated Representative may be revoked by the same date.