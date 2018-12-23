Log in
News Summary

Banca Carige : Press Release

12/23/2018 | 06:00pm CET

PRESS RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE

Genoa, 23 December 2018 - Banca CARIGE informs that, on 22 December 2018, Ms. Lucrezia Reichlin - Deputy Chair, Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee and

Member of the Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee - and Mr. Raffaele Mincione have respectively tendered their resignations from the office of Deputy Chair and Member of the Board of Directors and from the office of Member of the Board of Directors of the Bank.

The decision to resign, effective as of the same date, was explained:

- by Lucrezia Reichlin as being due to the changed circumstances that prevent her from continuing to perform her role -which she had accepted to contribute to the Bank's

turnaround- with the commitment and conviction required;

-by Raffaele Mincione as being due to the recent developments of the company, particularly the outcome of the latest Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting.

Pursuant to article IA.2.6.7 of the Instructions accompanying the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana, Lucrezia Reichlin and Raffaele Mincione: (i) were non-executive Directors; (ii) were not the beneficiaries of any powers of attorney; (iii) to the Company's knowledge, do not own any shares of the Company; and (iv) are not entitled to any compensation or benefits upon termination of office.

Acknowledging their resignations, the Bank thanks Lucrezia Reichlin and Raffaele Mincione for their commitment in performing their duties in the interest of the Bank.

INVESTOR RELATIONS & RESEARCH

EXTERNAL RELATIONS

tel. +39 010 579 4877

tel. +39 010 579 3380

fax +39 010 579 4875

fax +39 010 579 2731

e-mail: investor.relations@carige.it

e-mail: relazioni.esterne@carige.it

Disclaimer

Banca Carige S.p.A. published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 16:59:05 UTC
