BANCA CARIGE SPA (CRG)

BANCA CARIGE SPA (CRG)
My previous session
News 
News

Banca Carige : Top shareholder in Carige prevents cash call approval

12/22/2018 | 03:42pm CET

GENOA, Italy (Reuters) - The top investor in Banca Carige on Saturday prevented the troubled Italian bank from approving a 400 million euro (359.3 million pounds) cash call by abstaining in a shareholder vote.

Malacalza Investimenti, the holding company of businessman Vittorio Malacalza, told a shareholder meeting that it did not oppose in principle a further capital injection at Carige, but wanted first to have more details on the bank's new business plan and merger options.

Carige has been rescued by the country's other lenders which last month bought a 320 million euro subordinated bond that the bank has been unable to issue on the market. Saturday's cash call was a key element of a recapitalisation plan that received on Friday a green light from the European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by John Stonestreet)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 483 M
EBIT 2018 39,5 M
Net income 2018 -199 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 89,8 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Fiorentino CEO, Director & General Manager
Pietro Vitale Modiano Chairman
Fabio Innocenzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA-80.25%97
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-11.94%320 736
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-16.29%264 889
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.97%218 571
WELLS FARGO-25.63%216 722
