BANCA CARIGE SPA (CRG)
Banca Carige : questions Fitch's downgrade

01/17/2019 | 01:24pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Banca Carige on Thursday challenged a downgrade by ratings agency Fitch, saying it reserved the right to ask authorities to look into the "anomalous" move.

Earlier on Thursday Fitch downgraded Italy's 10th largest lender to 'CCC', saying "senior creditors face an increased risk of losses now that the bank has been placed under temporary administration as this, in our opinion, reflects a heightened risk of further regulatory intervention."

Carige said the move showed a "lack of understanding" on part of Fitch of what happened to the bank in recent weeks, adding that the support package granted to the lender by the Italian government was given because it was considered solvent for the current year.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 477 M
EBIT 2018 39,5 M
Net income 2018 -210 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 84,2 M
Chart BANCA CARIGE SPA
Duration : Period :
Banca Carige SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,01 €
Spread / Average Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Fiorentino CEO, Director & General Manager
Pietro Vitale Modiano Chairman
Fabio Innocenzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA0.00%96
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.00%340 855
BANK OF AMERICA7.75%279 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.95%271 965
WELLS FARGO6.21%230 373
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.63%225 280
