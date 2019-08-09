CARIGE: PRIVATE SOLUTION FORMALISED

Genoa 9 August 2019 - Banca Carige informs that a binding framework agreement has been entered into today with the parties involved in the Group's capital strengthening effort: the Italian Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (FITD), the Voluntary Intervention Scheme of FITD (VIS), the banking group 'Cassa Centrale Banca - Credito Cooperativo Italiano' (CCB), the asset management company owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance 'Società per la Gestione di Attività'(SGA) and other leading financial institutions.

The transaction will allow the Bank to be secured and relaunched in its footprint areas, based on the Strategic Plan prepared by its Temporary Administrators.

In consideration of its strong industrial outreach, the framework agreement marks a milestone in the Group's turnaround and business combination process.

The Bank's turnaround and relaunch will leverage on a set of strategic initiatives:

radical derisking of the Bank's loan book, via almost full-scale disposal of the non-performing portfolio (EUR 3.1 bn out of total EUR 3.5 bn in GBV), for which the Temporary Administrators have received a binding offer from SGA; a substantial capital raise, for the execution of which the Temporary Administrators have entered into today's framework agreement with FITD, VIS, CCB and other financial institutions;

