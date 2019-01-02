Log in
BANCA CARIGE SPA
ECB appoints administrators to manage troubled Banca Carige

01/02/2019 | 10:28am CET
FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome

MILAN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank said on Wednesday it had appointed three temporary administrators to take charge of Italy's Carige bank in a bid to save the struggling lender after it failed to raise capital.

Genoa-based Carige last month failed to win shareholder backing for a 400 million euro (359.72 million pounds) share issue, part of a rescue plan financed by Italian lenders to shield the industry from the risk of another banking collapse.

"The ECB appointed Fabio Innocenzi, Pietro Modiano and Raffaele Lener as temporary administrators ... tasked with safeguarding the stability of (Carige)," the ECB said in a press release.

The decision came after the majority of Carige's board members, including Chairman Modiano and CEO Innocenzi, resigned over the failed cash call approval.

Italy's market watchdog has suspended trading in Carige shares for a day on Wednesday after a request from the bank.

Shares of other Italian banks fell on the news, with Italy's banking index <.FTIT8300> down 2.2 percent.

The European Central Bank, which supervises Italy's 10th largest bank directly, has told Carige to complete its capital strengthening plan and seek a merger with a stronger partner.

The bank's top investor is Italy's Malacalza family, which holds 27.6 percent of Carige after investing more than 400 million euros for a stake worth 20 million euros at current market prices.

ECB supervisors last week met both the Malacalzas and Carige's chief executive in Frankfurt, two sources told Reuters, though they added talks failed to yield concrete results.

Carige is Italy's last remaining large problem bank after Rome bailed out Monte dei Paschi di Siena in 2016 and bankrolled the rescue of two smaller lenders based in the Veneto region by Intesa Sanpaolo in 2017.

Carige has raised 2.2 billion euros from investors since 2014, piling up 1.5 billion euros in losses over the same period, mainly due to bad loans.

Carige's troubles stem from decades of mismanagement and too much exposure to the depressed local economy. It has also undergone a string of top management shake-ups since the Malacalzas replaced a local charitable foundation as the single largest shareholder in the bank.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Adrian Croft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 15.38% 0.0015 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA SPA 0.74% 1.4955 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTESA SANPAOLO 1.61% 1.9398 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 483 M
EBIT 2018 39,5 M
Net income 2018 -210 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 84,2 M
Technical analysis trends BANCA CARIGE SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Fiorentino CEO, Director & General Manager
Pietro Vitale Modiano Chairman
Fabio Innocenzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA0.00%97
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.00%324 627
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA0.00%270 403
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%241 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%223 046
WELLS FARGO0.00%216 910
