BANCA CARIGE SPA
Wall Street bounce helps European shares rise from two-year lows

12/27/2018 | 10:00am CET
General view of the Frankfurt stock exchange

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares rose slightly on Thursday in the wake of a record bounce on Wall Street, although Italian banks declined after a top shareholder at Banca Carige blocked a vital cash call for the troubled lender.

The STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index had risen 0.2 percent by 0836 GMT, underpinned by gains in industrials and financials, while defensive sectors were under pressure after outperforming recently on worries over an economic slowdown and political stability.

The pan-European benchmark index, which recorded its lowest close in around two years in the last session before the holiday break, remained on track for its worst yearly performance since 2008, having fallen nearly 14 percent year to date.

Italian banks <.FTIT8300> fell 0.7 percent after Carige's top investor in put its future into question by blocking a vital 400 million euro new share issue.

Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's largest retail bank, fell 1.3 percent.

Elsewhere, shares in Vinci rose 1.3 percent after the French construction group said it was buying a majority stake in London's Gatwick airport for about 2.9 billion pounds.

Earthport soared 280 percent after Visa said it would pay 198 million pounds to buy the British payments firm.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCA CARIGE SPA 6.67% 0.0016 End-of-day quote.-80.25%
EARTHPORT PLC 275.84% 28 Delayed Quote.-28.19%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.03% 335.3 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
VINCI 0.88% 71.1 Real-time Quote.-17.20%
VISA 6.98% 130.23 Delayed Quote.14.22%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 483 M
EBIT 2018 39,5 M
Net income 2018 -199 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,16x
Capitalization 89,8 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Fiorentino CEO, Director & General Manager
Pietro Vitale Modiano Chairman
Fabio Innocenzi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Lucia Venuti Independent Director
Giulio Gallazzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCA CARIGE SPA-80.25%102
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-10.27%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.23%219 868
WELLS FARGO-24.86%212 391
