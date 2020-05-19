Banca Farmafactoring S p A : Country by Country reporting – 2019

Country by country reporting

AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

With regard to the provisions of Bank of Italy's Circular no. 285 of December 17, 2013, as subsequently updated (the "Circular 285"), BFF Banking Group (the "Group") has published this report that includes information on the activities carried out, its turnover, and the number of staff on a full-time equivalent (FTE) basis, by considering the Group's composition and geographical presence.

The information to be published is defined in Appendix A, Part I, Title III, Chapter 2 of Circular 285.

For the purposes of the financial statements, the scope of consolidation includes the aggregated figures from the balance sheet and income statement of Banca Farmafactoring S.p.A. (the "Bank"), BFF Finance Iberia S.A.U., BFF Polska S.A. and its subsidiaries included in the BFF Polska Group, as well as of the special purpose vehicle BFF SPV S.r.l.

The subsidiaries are companies controlled by the Group. The Group controls a company when it is exposed to the variable returns generated by the latter and has the ability to affect such returns through its power over the company. Generally, control is deemed to exist when more than half of the voting rights are directly or indirectly held, taking also into account potentially exercisable or convertible voting rights. All subsidiaries are consolidated on a line-by-line basis from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. Conversely, they are excluded from the scope of consolidation when such control ceases.

The following table provides the Group companies' information at December 31, 2019, broken down by countries in which they operate.

In addition to the information included in the table below, please note the following: